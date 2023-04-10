US sports compact NBA playoffs without Wagner brothers – Gobert beats his own teammate
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
NBA: Wagner and Orlando say goodbye with defeat
For national basketball player Franz Wagner and his club Orlando Magic, the season in the North American professional league NBA ended with another defeat. At the end of the main round, the team from Florida lost to the neighboring Miami Heat with 110:123. Wagner scored ten points in just over 15 minutes, Orlando had no chance of qualifying for the play-offs early on.
In these is Isaiah Hartenstein with the New York Knicks. In the meaningless 82nd game of the regular season, the team from the Big Apple lost in a wild game to the Indiana Pacers 136-141. Hartenstein got eight points.
In the Eastern Conference, the key decisions in the battle for final round places had already been made. As the fifth-best team in the East, the Knicks will face number four, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the first round of the playoffs (beginning April 15).
Warriors and Clippers make NBA playoffs perfect – Lakers in the play-in
Defending champions Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers have secured the last two direct playoff tickets in an exciting final main round game day in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-ins and are also qualified if they win in the German night on Wednesday. The Warriors went 157-101 at the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and set an NBA record with 55 points in the first quarter. The Clippers struggled against the Phoenix Suns for a long time, but ultimately won 119-114 and finished fifth in the main round in the world’s best basketball league, ahead of the Warriors.
With a 128:117 win against the Utah Jazz, the Lakers secured seventh place in the Western Conference and home advantage in the play-in duel with the Timberwolves. The loser of that game meets the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game and has another shot at a playoff ticket. National team captain Dennis Schröder did not play for the Lakers again, he was missing with problems with his Achilles tendon.
At 113:108 in the direct duel between the Timberwolves and the Pelicans, there was a dispute between Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson. Gobert hit after his team-mate and, according to media reports, was then sent home by the Timberwolves during the ongoing encounter.
NBA star Gobert beats his own teammate
A freak out with consequences: French basketball star Rudy Gobert (30) lost his nerve at the NBA season finale and hit his own teammate Kyle Anderson. Gobert was no longer allowed to continue the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans (113:108), and he now faces an internal team penalty for the play-in match against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
After the game, Gobert apologised. “The emotions overwhelmed me today. I shouldn’t have reacted the way I did, regardless of what was said,” he wrote on Twitter, “I want to apologize to the fans, the organization and especially Kyle who I really love as a teammate and respect.”
Gobert, who moved to Minnesota from the Utah Jazz in the summer of 2022, initially fought a battle of words with Anderson at the end of the second quarter, then he struck – over the head of his coach Chris Finch. “Even veterans can get upset, so I don’t want to be too hard on him,” said the coach, “but of course we can’t tolerate that.” According to ESPN, the Timberwolves are considering Gobert’s suspension for the game against the Lakers.
Boston Bruins break record for NHL wins
The Boston Bruins have won their 63rd game of the season in the NHL, setting a record. The team won 5-3 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday and, with two games remaining before the start of the playoffs, also has a good chance of improving the Detroit Red Wings’ 47-year-old points record. The Bruins have 131 points, a point short of the record. Man of the match was David Pastrnak with three goals. This is the first time in his career that he has scored 60 goals in one season. Only Connor McDavid has scored more times this season.
