Defending champions Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers have secured the last two direct playoff tickets in an exciting final main round game day in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-ins and are also qualified if they win in the German night on Wednesday. The Warriors went 157-101 at the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and set an NBA record with 55 points in the first quarter. The Clippers struggled against the Phoenix Suns for a long time, but ultimately won 119-114 and finished fifth in the main round in the world’s best basketball league, ahead of the Warriors.