US sports compact



Middle finger shown – NBA star Irving has to pay a large fine



Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving (left).

Photo: AP/Steven Senne





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Middle finger towards Celtics fans costs Irving $50,000

NBA star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for showing his middle finger to Boston Celtics fans. This was announced by the best basketball league in the world on Tuesday. The 30-year-old point guard had repeatedly messed with the fans in Boston in the opening game on Sunday (local time), which the Nets lost 114:115 in the last second, and also gave them the middle finger. He gave the fans “the same energy they gave me,” said Irving, who also turned his emotions into 39 points.



Info The most dramatic Super Bowls in history

Photo: AP/Kathy Willens





“It’s not every fan, I don’t want to attack every Boston fan,” said Irving, who has been regularly booed by Celtics fans since moving to Brooklyn in 2019. But if fans become abusive, he can only take it up to a certain limit. “We’re the ones who’re expected to be meek and humble – fuck it, it’s the playoffs.” Game two of the series between the Nets and the Celtics is on Wednesday night (local time).







Ice hockey: Seider and Stützle with assists

The German NHL professionals Moritz Seider and Thomas Greiss have found their way back to success in the North American professional ice hockey league. After the last two significant defeats, Detroit won the duel at Tampa Bay Lightning 4:3. Seider contributed an assist to the meanwhile 1:1 by the Swede Oskar Sundqvist. Goalie Greiss parried 38 of 41 shots. Detroit is already out of the playoff race and will miss the knockout stages for the sixth straight year. The traditional team had previously made the play-offs from 1991 to 2015.

The Ottawa Senators with Tim Stützle also missed the playoffs. At 4: 3 after a penalty shoot-out at the Vancouver Canucks, Ottawa at least stopped the negative trend after two defeats in a row. In the second third, Stützle contributed an assist to Alex Formenton’s goal in the meantime.

Basketball: Suns lose to Pelicans in NBA playoffs – Heat lead 2-0



34 pics That’s how the NFL teams get their names

Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





The clearly favored Phoenix Suns surprisingly lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA playoffs. Two days after the unchallenged victory at the beginning there was a 114:125 against the Pelicans on Tuesday evening (local time). It’s now 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. A team needs four wins to reach the second round.

Brandon Ingram was particularly convincing for the Pelicans with 37 points. “We started aggressively and have remained resilient,” Ingram told TV broadcaster TNT. The Suns’ top pitcher was Devin Booker with 31 points. Booker injured his thigh in the third quarter and was unable to continue.



Info All Super Bowl winners since 1967

Photo: AFP/VALERIE MACON





Before that, the Memphis Grizzlies equalized against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the surprisingly clear defeat on Saturday, the Grizzlies got a 124:96 and lived up to their role as favorites. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are already 2-0 up and also won the second game against the Atlanta Hawks. Before the upcoming two games in Atlanta there was a 115:105.

(RP/SID/dpa)