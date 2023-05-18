Miami only got into the playoffs via the play-in tournament and then sensationally eliminated the best main round team, the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks. The Heat have now started all three playoff series with away wins. The second game of the best-of-seven series is on Friday evening (local time) again in Boston. A team needs four wins to advance to the NBA Finals and have a shot at the title. The Celtics and Heat face off in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in the last four seasons. Last year Boston prevailed in seven games.