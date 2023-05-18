NBA Conference Finals: Miami wins first game in Boston
The Miami Heat have won the first final game of the Eastern Conference in the North American basketball professional league NBA. Led by Jimmy Butler, the Florida team beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 (57-66) on Wednesday evening (local time). With 35 points, Butler was the best pitcher of the game, but also shone with seven assists and six ball wins.
After a first half dominated by Boston, the Heat turned up the heat after the break. In the third quarter, Miami scored 46 points, the most in any quarter in playoff history. They didn’t give up the lead until the end of the game. Six players in the Heat scored at least 15 points.
Boston star Jayson Tatum had 30 points but stayed out of the game without a goal in the final quarter and conceded two turnovers just before the end.
Miami only got into the playoffs via the play-in tournament and then sensationally eliminated the best main round team, the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks. The Heat have now started all three playoff series with away wins. The second game of the best-of-seven series is on Friday evening (local time) again in Boston. A team needs four wins to advance to the NBA Finals and have a shot at the title. The Celtics and Heat face off in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in the last four seasons. Last year Boston prevailed in seven games.
Defenseman Gawanke scolds NHL team Winnipeg: “That’s it now”
Defender Leon Gawanke is frustrated after four years in North America and has lashed out at the Winnipeg Jets’ NHL organization. “I’m not going to go there for another year. That’s it now,” said the 23-year-old at the World Championships in Finland and Latvia. Gawanke was from the club in Provin Canadae.g Manitoba, but has only been used on the Manitoba Moose farm team in the second-tier AHL since 2019. “You never accept something like that if you perform year after year and sacrifice yourself and then aren’t even rewarded,” said Gawanke.
In the past AHL season, he scored 20 goals as a defender and scored 45 points in 68 main round games. “I worked my ass off there for four years, to put it in German, and was not rewarded. This is of course frustrating. Especially when I see who gets a chance.”
For the new season, Gawanke signed with the Adler Mannheim from the German Ice Hockey League, should no other NHL team take notice of him. “There’s still hope that they’ll trade me,” Gawanke said, referring to the Jets continuing to hold the NHL rights to him.
