NBA: Miami just before the finals
The three-time champions Miami Heat are just one win away from entering the final series of the North American basketball professional league NBA. On Sunday evening (local time), the Florida team beat the Boston Celtics 128-102 in front of their home crowd and are clearly leading 3-0 in the final of the Eastern Conference.
So far in NBA history, every team that has won the first three games of a best-of-seven series has progressed to the next round. Already on Tuesday evening (local time) Miami has the first match ball in its own hall.
Jimmy Butler, who has been outstanding in the playoffs so far, had a mixed 16 points at Miami, but that didn’t matter because Gabe Vincent had a career-best 29 points. For the Celtics, Jason Taytum disappointed with just 14 points.
The final series of the Western Conference is also a clear affair so far. In the duel between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers, the team from Colorado also leads 3-0, and the decision in favor of the Nuggets can already be made in Los Angeles on Monday evening (local time).
NHL: Oilers conqueror Vegas also wins second game against Dallas
The Vegas Golden Knights have their sights set on their second entry into the Stanley Cup finals of the North American ice hockey professional league NHL. On Sunday evening (local time), Vegas beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 at home after overtime and now leads 2-0 in the Western Conference finals series. Four wins are necessary to advance. The third game will take place in Dallas on Tuesday (local time).
Chandler Stephenson scored the winning goal for Las Vegas after 72 seconds of overtime. The Golden Knights had prevailed in the previous round against the Edmonton Oilers around the German star player Leon Draisaitl. Dallas, on the other hand, ended the title hopes of the Seattle Kraken around German goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer.
Five years ago, the team from Nevada had reached the final series for the Stanley Cup – in the very first season of their existence. Back then, Las Vegas lost to the Washington Capitals. This year, the Florida Panthers or the Carolina Hurricanes would be waiting in the finals. The Panthers have a 2-0 lead going into the third game on Monday night (local time).
