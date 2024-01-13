In Memphis, the Clippers took the lead and control in the second quarter and didn't relinquish it until the end. Theis came off the bench as usual and contributed to the strong team performance with seven points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks. The Clippers' best thrower was Paul George with 37 points. The Grizzlies, plagued by many failures, will have to do without Ja Morant for the rest of the season. The All-Star, who was suspended for the first 25 games of the season for weapons violations, required shoulder surgery.