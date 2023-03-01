Tim Stützle also clearly won the second German NHL duel with Moritz Seider. In the Ottawa Senators’ 6-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday evening, the national ice hockey player scored his 28th goal of the season and also prepared two more goals. The 21-year-old had already scored a goal the day before when it was 6-2. With 64 points each, the Senators are now level with the Red Wings. Both teams still have hopes of a wildcard spot for the playoffs.