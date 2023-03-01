US sports compact Mavericks lose in Kleber comeback – Stützle beats Seider
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Basketball: Kleber loses in comeback for Dallas
National basketball player Maximilian Kleber missed a win on his long-awaited comeback in the North American professional league NBA. With the Dallas Mavericks, the 31-year-old lost the duel with the Indiana Pacers around national player Daniel Theis by a narrow margin of 122:124.
Kleber had been out since mid-December due to a hamstring injury. He was on the floor for almost 24 minutes against the Pacers, scoring nine points and two assists. Superstar Luka Doncic was the top scorer on his 24th birthday with 39 points, but was unable to prevent his fifth defeat from the past six games. Theis was not used.
Dennis Schröder also suffered a setback. The national team captain lost with the Los Angeles Lakers at the Memphis Grizzlies with 109:121. Schröder got ten points, four rebounds and ten assists. The Lakers missed superstar LeBron James with his foot injured.
NHL: Stützle wins another duel against Seider
Tim Stützle also clearly won the second German NHL duel with Moritz Seider. In the Ottawa Senators’ 6-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday evening, the national ice hockey player scored his 28th goal of the season and also prepared two more goals. The 21-year-old had already scored a goal the day before when it was 6-2. With 64 points each, the Senators are now level with the Red Wings. Both teams still have hopes of a wildcard spot for the playoffs.
Meanwhile, there was no German goalkeeper duel. In the 5:3 of the Seattle Kraken against the St. Louis Blues, neither Philipp Grubauer for the Kraken nor Thomas Greiss for the Blues were used. JJ Peterka netted for the eighth goal of the season but couldn’t prevent the Buffalo Sabers’ 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
