Basketball: Another defeat for Wagner and Orlando

National basketball player Franz Wagner has suffered the second defeat in a row with the Orlando Magic in the North American professional league NBA. After losing to the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando also lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-126. Wagner was on the pitch for almost 35 minutes and scored 18 points.



The Golden State Warriors also suffered a defeat despite a strong performance from superstar Stephen Curry. The defending champion lost to the Phoenix Suns 119-130. Curry, who played for around 36 minutes, broke the 50 point mark for the eleventh time in his career.

Without the rested Luka Doncic and the injured Maximilian Kleber, the Dallas Mavericks also missed a win. Dallas lost to the Houston Rockets 92-101. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein celebrated another victory. The German center from the New York Knicks won against the Denver Nuggets with 106:103, but didn’t get a point.







Hockey: Stützle scores for Ottawa Senators

Ice hockey pro Tim Stützle from the Ottawa Senators in the NHL duel against the Buffalo Sabers with John Peterka got the 4:1 final score with a shot into an empty goal 41 seconds before the final siren. In addition, Stützle provided another template for a hit and was one of the Senators’ most conspicuous cracks.

Meanwhile, Peterka’s negative streak continues with the Sabers, it was the Buffalo-based team’s seventh straight loss. Thomas Greiss was the substitute goalkeeper in his St. Louis Blues’ 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, where Lukas Reichel was not in the squad.

Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl suffered a defeat with the Edmonton Oilers. The 27-year-old remained without a scorer point in the 3-1 defeat against the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers remain fourth in the Pacific Division.

Football: Controversial NFL quarterback Watson on plan for comeback



Quarterback Deshaun Watson has trained with the Cleveland Browns for the first time since being suspended from the NFL following allegations of abuse. The 27-year-old is on schedule for a comeback on December 4 against his former team, the Houston Texans. US media on Wednesday reported Watson’s first session with the Browns since August 30, when his 11-game suspension began and he was banned from the team’s training ground for weeks.

Watson also had to pay a $5 million fine because the NFL saw his reprehensible treatment of masseuses as a violation of the league’s code of conduct.

Watson had been sued by 25 women for sexual abuse under civil law. There was an out-of-court settlement with 23 women, one woman withdrew her complaint because a court asked her to give her real name. Two courts have dismissed criminal proceedings against him. The Browns then signed him. In five years he earns $ 230 million there.

Basketball: Kleber is absent from Mavericks in the Texas duel with the Houston Rockets



National basketball player Maxi Kleber and superstar Luka Doncic are missing from the Dallas Mavericks in the Texas duel with the Houston Rockets. Doncic is rested, Kleber cannot play on Thursday night (2.30 a.m. CET) because of the bruised back he suffered the night before. That comes from the Mavericks’ injury report, which was released before the game against the currently worst team in the NBA.







Kleber was injured in the first half of the 103:101 against the Clippers and was no longer able to play in the second half. Doncic had already indicated a possible break after the game.

