Basketball: Luka Doncic excels at NBA Christmas games
Basketball star player Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks marked the Christmas games of the North American professional league NBA with a dominant performance. The 24-year-old Slovenian contributed 50 points, 15 assists and six rebounds in his Mavs' 128:114 (64:54) win over the Phoenix Suns.
Behind Bernhard King (60 points) and Wilt Chamberlain (59 points), Doncic's points were the third highest in NBA Christmas games. In addition, Doncic reached the 10,000 point mark in his 358th NBA game; only six players needed fewer games to achieve this. According to ESPN, Chamberlain is number one in the rankings with 236 games, but no one has been as fast as Doncic since the Michael Jordan era.
“This is a great away win. I'm really proud of our team. I feel very good. But we are still a long way from our optimum. “I can’t wait when Kyrie Irving is back,” Doncic said in an initial reaction.
The development player achieved excellent ratings and set another record for the games on Christmas Day (local time) with eight three-pointers. Dallas is currently well ahead of the highly rated Suns in the table.
LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers suffered a defeat. In the 115:126 (57:58) win against rival Boston Celtics, 40 points from Anthony Davis weren't enough. James himself didn't get past 16 points this time. The Celtics are considered one of the big title contenders and benefited from 28 points from Latvian Kristaps Porzingis.
Champion Denver Nuggets prevailed 120:114 (53:54) against former champion Golden State Warriors.
American Football: Ravens don't give 49ers a chance in the top NFL game
The Baltimore Ravens clearly won the top game in the American Football League against the San Francisco 49ers. With the 33:19 win on Christmas Day (local time), the Ravens also set an example for the play-offs starting in the new year. Baltimore is the best NFL team with twelve wins and three defeats, the 49ers lost for the fourth time in the 15th game of the season.
For San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, it was probably the most difficult game of his career. The Ravens intercepted four of the playmaker's passes, and not much was missing from a few more. Already in the opening phase, Purdy, who was substituted with an ailing in the last quarter, had to accept three ball losses.
His counterpart Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, threw two passes in just 18 seconds in the third quarter that led to touchdowns. In between, Purdy lost the ball again. With the score at 30:12 for Baltimore, the game was decided early on.
After three defeats in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles achieved their eleventh win of the season with a 33:25 home win against the New York Giants. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and carried passes to his teammates for a total of 301 yards. The Giants lost for the tenth time this season and no longer have a chance of making the playoffs.
Basketball: Hartenstein wins with Knicks against Milwaukee
The German national basketball player Isaiah Hartenstein successfully took revenge on the Milwaukee Bucks with the New York Knicks in the NBA. Less than 48 hours after the home defeat against the team led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (111:130), the Knicks struck back on Christmas Day with 129:122 (62:51). Center Hartenstein had eleven points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Hartenstein and the Knicks started the season well. With 17:12 wins, the team is in fifth place and has a play-off spot. Title candidate Milwaukee is still on track in second place (22:8 wins). However, a series of seven successes in a row ended at Madison Square Garden.
For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson was particularly impressive with 38 points. On the other hand, 32 points each from top players Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were not enough for the Bucks. Milwaukee got within four points towards the end of the third quarter, but then New York pulled away again. In the final phase the lead dwindled again, but the Knicks' success was no longer there.
American Football: Despite support from Taylor Swift – Chiefs lose NFL game
Even the support of pop superstar Taylor Swift in the stands didn't help the Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl champions surprisingly lost 14:20 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the American football league NFL on Christmas Day and thus missed early entry into the play-offs. Stuttgart professional Jakob Johnson, among others, impressed the guests.
Despite the third defeat from the last four games, the recently weak Chiefs around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes continue to lead the AFC West with nine wins and six defeats. Two game days before the end of the main round, qualification for the play-offs is considered a formality.
Despite their seventh win of the season (with eight defeats), the Raiders only have a slim chance of reaching the play-offs. The Superbowl final will take place on the night of February 11th to 12th.
