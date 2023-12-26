For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson was particularly impressive with 38 points. On the other hand, 32 points each from top players Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were not enough for the Bucks. Milwaukee got within four points towards the end of the third quarter, but then New York pulled away again. In the final phase the lead dwindled again, but the Knicks' success was no longer there.