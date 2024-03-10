Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 142:124 (69:65) away win over the Detroit Pistons with his next gala performance. The superstar scored 39 points, ten rebounds and ten assists on Saturday (local time). For the sixth game in a row, Doncic posted a triple-double, i.e. double-digit scores in three categories, and scored at least 30 points. He is the first player in the history of the North American Basketball League with such a long streak. Russell Westbrook had previously played five such games in a row.