With eight wins in their last ten games last season, the Lions had created such a buzz that the NFL wanted the notoriously weak team for decades to attend the prestigious season opener. How serious the Lions were about not just traveling to Kansas City to shake hands was shown in the first quarter when the score was 0-0: instead of kicking the ball deep in their own half as usual on the fourth try, far in the direction of the Chiefs , the Lions pretended to surprise the hosts and keep the attack alive. The result a few minutes later: St. Brown’s touchdown.