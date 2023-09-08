NFL season opener surprise: Lions with St. Brown beat Chiefs
Defending champion Kansas City Chiefs around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprisingly lost at home to the Detroit Lions at the start of the NFL season. At 21:20 for the guests, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored the first touchdown of the season and provided the lead. The 23-year-old now has twelve NFL touchdowns in his career and extended the German record. He also had the all-time high of the game with six catches for 71 total yards.
“It was fun. At the end of the day, we played together as a team, which counted the most,” St. Brown said. In the past, it was often difficult for the Lions to win close encounters. “Now we go into the games and feel like we can’t lose,” he said, adding: “Even if we’re behind, we feel like we can come back.”
The Chiefs turned the game around before the break and went into halftime 14-7. After the change of sides, the offensive of the Super Bowl champion, who had to do without the injured Travis Kelce, only managed two field goals. The Lions, on the other hand, intercepted a pass from Mahomes, scored a touchdown from the situation and took the lead for the second time a good seven minutes from the end of the game – which the highly traded Detroit team defended to the end.
“We played hard the whole game. We didn’t play our best, but we were made for it,” said Lions quarterback Jared Goff. “He’s a great player and he can always do that, but our defense did a very good job,” he said of the defensive performance that prevented a late Mahomes touchdown drive.
With eight wins in their last ten games last season, the Lions had created such a buzz that the NFL wanted the notoriously weak team for decades to attend the prestigious season opener. How serious the Lions were about not just traveling to Kansas City to shake hands was shown in the first quarter when the score was 0-0: instead of kicking the ball deep in their own half as usual on the fourth try, far in the direction of the Chiefs , the Lions pretended to surprise the hosts and keep the attack alive. The result a few minutes later: St. Brown’s touchdown.
Shortly before the start of the NFL season: Important Chiefs professional injured in the knee
The Kansas City Chiefs may have to do without one of their most important players at the start of the NFL season. Travis Kelce overstretched his knee in training on Tuesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid reported two days before the start against the Detroit Lions. In attacking last season’s Super Bowl champion, Kelce is the most important professional football player alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reid did not provide any information on whether and how long Kelce would be out after the incident.
St. Brown elected captain of the Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown has been selected to captain the Detroit Lions ahead of the NFL’s start of the season. This was announced by head coach Dan Campbell two days before the duel with Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (2:20 a.m. CEST Friday / RTL and DAZN). The 23-year-old German-American, like quarterback Jared Goff, is one of five Lions football pros who will wear the captain’s patch on their jersey.
St. Brown is entering his third NFL season and is now one of the most important professionals on the Lions roster. He recovered from his ankle injury before the start of the season. “Everything is fine, everything is okay now,” he told the German Press Agency. The passport recipient suffered a slight ligament strain during training in mid-August. Since last week he has been fully involved in the units again, he said.
