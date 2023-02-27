Basketball star Damian Lillard was just the eighth player in NBA history to break the 70-point mark and improve on his own record. The 32-year-old Portland Trail Blazers playmaker scored 71 points and converted 13 three-pointers in the 131-114 against the Houston Rockets on Sunday (local time). According to the US broadcaster ESPN, Lillard is the oldest player in the history of the North American professional league to have scored over 70 points in a game. Figureheads like LeBron James or Michael Jordan are not part of the ’70s club.