Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Basketball star Damian Lillard was just the eighth player in NBA history to break the 70-point mark and improve on his own record. The 32-year-old Portland Trail Blazers playmaker scored 71 points and converted 13 three-pointers in the 131-114 against the Houston Rockets on Sunday (local time). According to the US broadcaster ESPN, Lillard is the oldest player in the history of the North American professional league to have scored over 70 points in a game. Figureheads like LeBron James or Michael Jordan are not part of the ’70s club.
Lillard matched Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, who had 71 points for the Cavaliers in early January, for the season. Fans at the Portland arena chanted loudly for the basketball pro, known for his outstanding scoring and just another three-pointer shot from breaking the record (14 threes in a game). The record for points in a game was set by Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 100 points in a game in 1962.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 104-101 in the 2021 NBA finals replay. It was the 14th win in a row for title contenders Milwaukee. The two star players Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) and Kevin Durant, whom Phoenix signed two weeks ago, were injured.
NBA: Lakers celebrate comeback victory against Mavericks
After a 27-point deficit, the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated a win against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. Basketball star LeBron James’ team won 111:108 in Dallas on Sunday (local time). The best pitcher for the Lakers was Anthony Davis with 30 points, while Luka Doncic had 26 points for the Mavericks. German international Dennis Schröder also played his part with 16 points and eight assists.
The hosts started furiously. Slovenia’s Doncic scored 14 points in the first quarter – as many as James, Davis and Schröder combined. But as strong as the Mavericks had started, they fell off. Too many oversights by the Dallas team and an outstanding Jarred Vanderbilt finally led to the comeback of the Lakers.
The Mavericks are now sixth in the table and the Lakers eleventh in the west. The team from Los Angeles will continue against the Grizzlies on Tuesday (local time) in Memphis, the Mavericks are also expecting the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday (local time).
