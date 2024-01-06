Ice hockey: Fifth defeat in a row for Reichel
Five games, five defeats: National ice hockey player Lukas Reichel and his Chicago Blackhawks have ended their away series in the NHL with another defeat. They lost 2-4 to the New Jersey Devils, Reichel didn't manage a scorer in his 18:39 minutes on the ice.
Reichel and Co. are in second-to-last place in the Western Conference, only the San Jose Sharks with Nico Sturm are worse placed. “We have to give a little more, play a little harder,” said Blackhawks defender Jarred Tinordi: “It’s very difficult out there at the moment. We fought hard.”
After all: Chicago once again has the home advantage in the next game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday (local time).
Basketball: Wagner match winner, bankruptcy for Schröder
Light and shadow for the German basketball world champions in the NBA: While Moritz Wagner and Daniel Theis achieved victories with their teams, Dennis Schröder suffered a defeat. After a 20-point deficit at half, Schröder and his Toronto Raptors made things a little exciting in the final quarter, but in the end it was 130:135 to the Sacramento Kings. Schröder managed 18 points.
Wagner, however, was the match winner in the hard-fought 122:120 for his Orlando Magic against the Denver Nuggets around superstar Nikola Jokic with two decisive actions in the final phase on both offense and defense. With the score at 120:120 shortly before the end, the Nuggets had the chance to take the lead. But Wagner managed to win the decisive ball.
After Paolo Banchero, who achieved his first triple-double of his career, then converted two free throws, Wagner defended cleverly – so that the Nuggets had to take a difficult throw and missed it in the person of Jamal Murray.
Despite many injury concerns – including Franz Wagner, who was missing due to ankle problems – and a 78:60 deficit halfway through the third quarter, the Magic still found their rhythm against the Nuggets, who got tired in the final phase.
Theis and the Los Angeles Clippers achieved an easy 111:95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The 31-year-old remained inconspicuous with two points – but was on the floor for over 17 minutes. Isaiah Hartenstein scored 17 points in his New York Knicks' 128:92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
