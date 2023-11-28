Embiid, last season’s most valuable player (MVP), dominated the Lakers so obviously that after three quarters he recorded a so-called triple double of 30 points and 11 assists and rebounds each and was no longer on the field in the final quarter. The 76ers still decided the final quarter 40:14 in their favor. In the 290 duels between the 76ers and the Lakers, there has never been a clearer defeat for the NBA record champions. The fact that James is now the basketball player with the most minutes played in the history of the NBA, replacing former Lakers professional Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the record holder, remained a marginal aspect.