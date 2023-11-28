Basketball: LeBron James suffers the biggest defeat of his career
LeBron James suffered the biggest defeat of his NBA career. The basketball superstar lost with the Los Angeles Lakers 94:138 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening (local time). He has never had to accept a 44-point deficit since his debut in the North American league in 2003. “What needs to change so that this doesn’t happen again? A lot,” said the 38-year-old after a game in which he didn’t get a single rebound and there was never a real showdown with Joel Embiid on the other side.
Embiid, last season’s most valuable player (MVP), dominated the Lakers so obviously that after three quarters he recorded a so-called triple double of 30 points and 11 assists and rebounds each and was no longer on the field in the final quarter. The 76ers still decided the final quarter 40:14 in their favor. In the 290 duels between the 76ers and the Lakers, there has never been a clearer defeat for the NBA record champions. The fact that James is now the basketball player with the most minutes played in the history of the NBA, replacing former Lakers professional Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the record holder, remained a marginal aspect.
Thanks also to national ice hockey player John-Jason Peterka, the Buffalo Sabers have overthrown the leaders New York Rangers in the NHL professional league. The Sabers won 5-1 at Madison Square Garden, Peterka scored the important 1-0 in the twelfth minute. It was the ninth goal of the season for the runner-up.
“We wanted to achieve a lot more intensity and play at a level that we can play,” said Peterka, considering the 7-2 defeat at the New Jersey Devils just two days earlier: “The other night, that wasn’t our game. We knew that. We watched the video and wanted to come out well today.”
That was successful: The Rangers had previously won 13 of 15 games, but had no chance against the combative Sabres. With 31 points, New York is now tied with the Boston Bruins at the top of the league, while the Sabers have 22 points.
National player Tim Stützle suffered a bitter defeat. The striker lost 5-0 to the Florida Panthers with the Ottawa Senators and remained ineffective.
There was a coaching layoff at the Minnesota Wild, who fired coach Dean Evason after seven defeats in a row. Assistant Bob Woods also has to leave; a successor has not yet been determined.
The Chicago Bears won their NFL game at the Minnesota Vikings without a touchdown of their own. At 12:10 on Monday evening, the guests scored all of their points through field goals and recorded only their fourth win of the season in their twelfth game. The defeat in the division duel hits the Vikings particularly hard. The team, in which quarterback Kirk Cousins can no longer play this season due to a torn Achilles tendon and is replaced by Joshua Dobbs, now has six wins and six defeats and is getting pressure from behind in the fight for the playoff tickets from the Green Bay Packers .
Both teams allowed themselves a total of six turnovers in a weak offensive encounter. Bears quarterback Justin Fields lost the football twice. “My teammates and coaches supported me,” he reported to ESPN. “I played okay. There’s always room to improve and the two fumbles weren’t good, but it was okay.” German-American Equanimeous St. Brown did a lot of the work for the Bears as a blocker, but didn’t get a ball thrown to him by Fields.
In the NFC North, the Detroit Lions with his brother Amon-Ra St. Brown are still at the top. The Vikings are second but now have a week off. The Packers can draw level with a win next weekend. Chicago is now in last place with four wins and eight defeats. Participation in the playoffs is only guaranteed as a division winner.
The Minnesota Wild have parted ways with coach Dean Evason after 14 defeats in the first 19 games of the NHL season. Assistant coach Bob Woods also has to leave, manager Bill Guerin announced on Monday. John Hynes is to take over the team and will be introduced on Tuesday (local time). He was most recently responsible for the Nashville Predators and has been without a coaching job since the end of May.
The Wild have recently lost seven games in a row in the North American professional ice hockey league. Evason was in his fourth season with the Wild, having taken over the position in February 2020 as the successor to Bruce Boudreau.
