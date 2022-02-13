US sports compact



LeBron James sets NBA points record



LeBronJames

Photo: AP/John Hefti





Basketball: LeBron James sets record

LeBron James is the most prolific pitcher in NBA history, scoring more points in the main round and playoffs than any other professional basketball player. In the narrow 115:117 loss of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening (local time), James overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had scored 44,149 points in his career. James is now at 44,157. In the more prestigious category, points in the main round, Abdul-Jabbar, active from 1969 to 1989, still leads by 1,861 points.

“It’s not easy for me to talk about it because I hate it when it happens when you lose,” said James after the next milestone in his impressive career. James, who ended up with 26 points against the Warriors, said he was very grateful to have been active for so long. “I love basketball, I love being a part of the NBA and having the opportunity to inspire so many generations,” said James. “I think that’s a big deal.”







“That’s pretty cool. It’s unbelievable,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel before the game. “Everything he has done throughout his career is just remarkable. So I think he’s the greatest that has ever played.”

Hockey: Seider scores and wins with the Red Wings

Defenseman Moritz Seider once again demonstrated his excellent form in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The 20-year-old scored his fifth goal of the season in the North American professional ice hockey league, the NHL, to make it 3-1. Seider already has 32 scorer points in his debut season.

Goalie Thomas Greiss parried 32 of 34 shots in the Red Wings’ second win in a row. Detroit is fifth in the Atlantic Division.



After a 2-0 loss at the Boston Bruins, the Ottawa Senators are sixth, 14 points behind the Red Wings. Young star Tim Stützle played 21:25 minutes for the Senators, it was the second defeat in a row for the Canadians.

Nico Sturm was unable to set any accents in the 3-2 victory of his Minnesota Wild against the Carolina Hurricanes in around twelve minutes of ice time. It was Minnesota’s seventh win in the past eight games.

Basketball: Wagner and Kleber go bankrupt

Basketball shooting star Franz Wagner suffered a clear defeat with the Orlando Magic in the NBA. The team from Florida had to admit defeat at the league leader Phoenix Suns with 105:132. Rookie Wagner had 12 points and the Magic are second to bottom in the Eastern Conference. Franz Wagner’s older brother Moritz was absent again due to a bruised rib.

Maxi Kleber disappointed in the 97:99 loss of his Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers. The international remained without a point in 22 minutes of play. Isaiah Hartenstein recorded two points and five rebounds for the Clippers.

Only two days ago, the Mavericks had played against the Clippers, superstar Luka Doncic had set a career high with 51 points. This time, too, the Slovenian excelled with 45 points, but it was Dallas’ first bankruptcy after four wins in a row.

