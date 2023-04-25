“I’m just trying to be the best version of myself – the best player, leader and man I can be. And that will never change,” Hurts assured. He was drafted by Philadelphia as number 53 in 2020, and last season the Texan-born led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. According to Hurts, that should change in the coming season: “We have something special in mind.”