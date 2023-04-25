US sports compact LeBron James leads the Lakers to the next win – Grubauer equalizes series
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Basketball: Three match balls for Schröder’s Lakers – Bucks before the end
National basketball team captain Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers are about to reach the quarterfinals of the NBA playoffs. The Californians beat the Memphis Grizzlies at home 117-111 after overtime and were 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. In the night on Thursday, LA now has the chance to make everything clear in Memphis.
The Lakers, who had only qualified for the finals via the play-in tournament, could rely on a good team performance. Six players scored in double figures, including Schröder, who scored 12 points. Superstar LeBron James (22 points, 20 rebounds) led LA into overtime with a successful lay-up 0.8 seconds before the end of regular time – he also excelled in this and brought the narrow victory over time.
In the second game of the night, the Miami Heat caused a big surprise and increased their lead in the series to 3-1 with a 119-114 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami star Jimmy Butler topped the game with 56 points — the fourth-best tally in NBA playoff history. “We know what we are capable of. Titles are won away from home – we have a chance,” said Butler, looking at Miami’s first match point on Thursday night in Milwaukee.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from Greece, who made his comeback after a brief injury break, was unable to prevent his Bucks from losing despite a long lead. The best team of the regular season was considered one of the top favorites for the title and is now facing an early exit.
Hockey: Grubauer and Seattle equalize in the NHL series
National ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer and his Seattle Kraken club hit back in the playoffs of the North American professional league NHL. The team around the German goalie defeated the defending champion Colorado Avalanche 3-2 after extra time in their own hall, so Seattle equalized 2-2 in the best-of-seven series of the round of 16.
The blatant outsider had surprisingly won the start of the series, and in the fourth game Seattle was 2-0 up early on thanks to William Borgen (4th) and Daniel Sprong (11th). Avalanche top star Mikko Rantanen, however, equalized the game in the middle section. Jordan Eberle ultimately decided the game for Seattle in overtime.
Grubauer, who was in goal for Colorado between 2018 and 2021, was able to deflect 20 shots from the opponent. Alongside Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers), the man from Rosenheim is the second German to be in the play-offs for the Stanley Cup. In 2018 he won the trophy with the Washington Capitals as a backup goaltender.
In what was also a dramatic duel, the Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-5 after overtime after leading 4-1. Tampa, most recently the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup winners, has fallen 1-3 in the series as a result.
The Vegas Golden Knights also earned a match puck by beating the Winnipeg Jets 4:2. In the duel between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils, on the other hand, it is 2-2 after the guests’ 3-1 success in Madison Square Garden.
Football: Hurts wants NFL title after mega contract
Quarterback Jalen Hurts is hot for the Super Bowl triumph after signing his record-breaking contract with the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League (NFL). “Money is beautiful. Championships are better,” said the 24-year-old, adding: “The hard work goes on, the fire burns.”
Hurts has extended his contract to 2028 for up to $255 million. This makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history per season. He is guaranteed $179 million, his previous rookie contract runs for another year, then the record deal will take effect.
“I’m just trying to be the best version of myself – the best player, leader and man I can be. And that will never change,” Hurts assured. He was drafted by Philadelphia as number 53 in 2020, and last season the Texan-born led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. According to Hurts, that should change in the coming season: “We have something special in mind.”
