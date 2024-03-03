LeBron James became the first player in the history of the North American professional basketball league NBA to reach the 40,000 point mark. The star player from the Los Angeles Lakers scored the missing nine points early in the game against defending champion Denver Nuggets (114:124) on Saturday evening (local time): At the beginning of the second quarter, the 39-year-old superstar inimitable moved to the basket and put the ball with the left over the board into the basket. James finished the memorable game with 26 points, making him the Lakers' best scorer.