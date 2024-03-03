LeBron James becomes the first NBA player to score 40,000 points
LeBron James became the first player in the history of the North American professional basketball league NBA to reach the 40,000 point mark. The star player from the Los Angeles Lakers scored the missing nine points early in the game against defending champion Denver Nuggets (114:124) on Saturday evening (local time): At the beginning of the second quarter, the 39-year-old superstar inimitable moved to the basket and put the ball with the left over the board into the basket. James finished the memorable game with 26 points, making him the Lakers' best scorer.
But he couldn't prevent the defeat against Denver. Nikola Jokic shone with 35 points, ten rebounds and seven assists and led the defending champions to their sixth win in a row. The Nuggets have been undefeated since the All-Star Game break.
James was still the man of the evening: the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in February 2023 was interrupted for ten minutes when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387 points and became the best point collector in NBA history, this time until the next timeout waited before James was acknowledged. The audience rose to applaud and a video was played in the hall.
NBA: Schröder wins again with Nets against former team
Dennis Schröder won the second duel within a few days against his former team Atlanta Hawks in the North American professional basketball league NBA with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets won on Saturday (local time) with 114:102, two days earlier they had prevailed with 124:97.
Schröder contributed 14 points and eight assists to the Nets' renewed victory, but only hit four of his 13 shots from the field. Brooklyn's best thrower was Mikal Bridges with 38 points.
With its 24th win of the season, Brooklyn moves within two wins of the Hawks, who are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, the last to qualify for participation in the play-in tournament for the playoffs. Atlanta will be without its star player Trae Young for a few more weeks due to a finger injury.
NHL: Draisaitl breaks 30-goal mark
Germany's ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has broken the 30-goal mark in a season for the sixth time in a row in the NHL. The Cologne native led his Edmonton Oilers to victory with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 duel with the Seattle Kraken around German goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer.
Draisaitl scored in the second third to give the Canadians the lead. He set up Brett Kulak to make it 2-0 in the final third. Seattle only managed to score. Grubauer blocked a total of 22 shots. On the other side, Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner made 24 saves to secure the win, which moved the Oilers to second place in the Pacific Division.
John-Jason Peterka celebrated a sweeping victory with the Buffalo Sabers in a 7-2 victory over Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. The runner-up world champion remained without a point, and the play-off places are also out of reach for Buffalo.
Tim Stützle will also most likely have to watch during the hot phase of the season. The Viersener lost with the Ottawa Senators 2:4 at the Philadelphia Flyers. Stützle didn't fire a single shot.
The San Jose Sharks around Nico Sturm at least got one point in a 2-3 penalty shootout at the Dallas Stars.
