NFL: Las Vegas Raiders fire head coach and GM
The Las Vegas Raiders have parted ways with coach Josh McDaniels. The team from the American football league NFL announced this on Tuesday (local time). General manager Dave Ziegler also had to leave the once again strong Amon-Ra St. Brown one day after the 14:26 defeat against the Detroit Lions. “After careful consideration of what the Raiders need moving forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave,” owner Mark Davis said in a statement. It is still unclear who will take over as interim coach for the Raiders, who face the New York Giants on Sunday.
The Raiders around Jakob Johnson from Stuttgart are threatened with the next disappointing NFL season; they have lost five of eight games so far. Even with new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders are not getting anywhere offensively. Star pass receiver Davante Adams only had one catch for seven yards against Detroit. The six further throws in his direction came to nothing.
NBA: Wagner brothers lose – Hartenstein convinced
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner are slowly getting out of step with the Orlando Magic in the NBA after a good start. The Berlin team lost 102:118 to the Los Angeles Clippers and suffered their second defeat in a row. After two wins at the start of the season, the Florida franchise now has a balanced record.
The Wagner brothers put in a good performance for the Clippers, who are about to sign superstar James Harden. Franz had 14 points and eight rebounds, while his older brother Moritz had 13 points in significantly less playing time.
Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein returned to success with the New York Knicks. The 25-year-old and his team won 109:91 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and showed his best performance of the season with 13 points and seven rebounds. After four games, the Knicks now have two wins and two defeats.
The French super talent Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs dramatically won the duel against the strong Phoenix Suns. The 19-year-old, who was picked number one in this year’s draft, scored 18 points in a 115:114 win and brought the Spurs back within striking distance shortly before the end of the game – before Keldon Johnson scored the victory with two seconds left.
It was the second win of the season for the Spurs. The Suns, where superstar Kevin Durant was the best scorer with 26 points, also have a record of 2:2.
World Series: Rangers with three match points
The Texas Rangers are close to their first Major League Baseball (MLB) championship. In the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Texans won game four of the best-of-seven series 11:7 and earned three match points. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien scored home runs for the away win and the 3-1 lead in Phoenix.
The Rangers are in the World Series for the first time since 2011, the Diamondbacks triumphed in their only previous final appearance in 2001. Both teams surprisingly made it into the World Series.
Already on Wednesday (local time) the Rangers can complete their first title in the 119th MLB Finals with another success in Arizona.
