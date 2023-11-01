The Las Vegas Raiders have parted ways with coach Josh McDaniels. The team from the American football league NFL announced this on Tuesday (local time). General manager Dave Ziegler also had to leave the once again strong Amon-Ra St. Brown one day after the 14:26 defeat against the Detroit Lions. “After careful consideration of what the Raiders need moving forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave,” owner Mark Davis said in a statement. It is still unclear who will take over as interim coach for the Raiders, who face the New York Giants on Sunday.