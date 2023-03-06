Schröder recorded eleven points and six assists and made good decisions in the closing stages that ensured that the Lakers didn’t give up their 31st win of the season. Despite a 20-point lead in the first half, the fans had to tremble until the end. “A 20-point lead is nothing in this league, it has no value. We saw that in Dallas,” Davis said. The Lakers had recently caught up 27 points behind the Mavericks.