Thanks to Schröder and Davis: Lakers get home win against Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers have won the important home game against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. Led by Anthony Davis with 39 points and the equally well-playing captain of the German national team, Dennis Schröder, the NBA record champion clinched a 113:105 against the defending champion on Sunday. “I’m really, really proud of our boys. It’s a win we really needed,” said Lakers coach Darvin Ham. With the Warriors, Steph Curry made his comeback after eleven games and ended the game with 27 points.
Schröder recorded eleven points and six assists and made good decisions in the closing stages that ensured that the Lakers didn’t give up their 31st win of the season. Despite a 20-point lead in the first half, the fans had to tremble until the end. “A 20-point lead is nothing in this league, it has no value. We saw that in Dallas,” Davis said. The Lakers had recently caught up 27 points behind the Mavericks.
Davis deserved praise for Schröder playing so well despite his ankle injury. “He’s under a lot of pressure, he’s our number one ball distributor. LeBron is out, DLo (D’Angelo Russell) is out. He’s really tough,” Davis said. “He wants to be in the playoffs, he wants to win, he’s fighting. Hats off to him, he’s an important part of us all season.”
Previously, the Phoenix Suns had prevailed in an intense game against the Dallas Mavericks. New signing Kevin Durant posted a strong 37 points for the Suns at 130:126, his teammate Devin Booker had 36 points. The duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving posted 34 and 30 points for the Mavericks. National player Maxi Kleber was rested by the Texans and was not used. After a long injury break due to knee surgery, he had only recently made his comeback.
The Wagner brothers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers with the Orlando Magic. In the narrow 119:122, Franz Wagner played despite spraining his left ankle and was the second-best thrower in his team with 24 points. “If you prevent a few of the free throws, then you probably win the game,” said Wagner. Damien Lillard had 41 points for the Trail Blazers, including 17 from free throws from fouls. Moritz Wagner got 15 points.
Red Wings NHL losing streak continues
National ice hockey player Moritz Seider has lost an NHL game with the Detroit Red Wings for the sixth time in a row. On Sunday (local time) the team lost 3-1 against the lower-placed Philadelphia Flyers. This means that Detroit has less and less chance of participating in the playoffs. Seider was not involved in his team’s only goal.
Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, on the other hand, was able to celebrate a victory in extra time with the Seattle Kraken. The 3:2 against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, was the fourth success in a row. Grubauer parried 21 shots.
