Schröder replaced Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting line-up, who recently played weakly on offense, and his aggressiveness and speed helped launch the Lakers. At 27:10 in the first quarter, the hosts were already 17 points ahead of the team around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and delighted the spectators in the Crypto.com Arena with one successful action after the other. The Warriors stabilized and got into the game better, but didn’t take the lead once in the game and can no longer defend their title. The Lakers, on the other hand, still have a shot at championship number 18.