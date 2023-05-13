Basketball: Lakers turn off Warriors – Schröder flies off the field
After a dominant performance, the Los Angeles Lakers are back in the NBA Conference Finals for the first time since their last championship three years ago and have ended the season of the Golden State Warriors. Against the defending champion, the record champions came to a 122:101 on Friday evening (local time) and won the series in game six with the necessary fourth win.
“Not many on our team have been in a crucial game. That was strong,” basketball superstar LeBron James praised his Lakers teammates. “That was the defending champion, they don’t assume things of their own accord. How they throw, unbelievable. We wanted to be aggressive everywhere. It started with Dennis (Schröder) and a good effort from everyone,” said Anthony Davis.
For the Lakers around James and the national team captain Dennis Schröder, who played from the start, who was thrown off the field in the second half because of his second technical foul, after an outstanding performance, especially in the first half, things will continue from Tuesday evening (local time) with the Series against the Denver Nuggets. They also beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2. “It’s going to be a great series. We have respect for Denver,” said James.
James was the best pitcher for the Lakers with 30 points, while Steph Curry scored 32 points for the Warriors. Anthony Davis topped the game with 20 rebounds for the Lakers and had 17 points himself. Austin Reaves, who may play for the German national team in the future, delighted the Lakers fans with 23 points.
Schröder replaced Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting line-up, who recently played weakly on offense, and his aggressiveness and speed helped launch the Lakers. At 27:10 in the first quarter, the hosts were already 17 points ahead of the team around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and delighted the spectators in the Crypto.com Arena with one successful action after the other. The Warriors stabilized and got into the game better, but didn’t take the lead once in the game and can no longer defend their title. The Lakers, on the other hand, still have a shot at championship number 18.
Ice hockey: Draisaitl with the Oilers before the end
The Edmonton Oilers around the German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl are threatened with the end of the NHL playoffs. On Friday (local time) the Oilers lost the fifth game of the best-of-seven series at the Vegas Golden Knights 3-4 (2-1, 0-3, 1-0) and are now 2-3 after wins return. Another defeat eliminates Edmonton from the playoffs of the North American ice hockey league. The sixth game will take place again in Edmonton on Sunday (local time).
Draisaitl remained without a goal in the third game in a row, but with 13 goals Germany’s Sportsman of the Year 2020 is still by far the top scorer in the playoffs. But Draisaitl’s co-star Connor McDavid scored twice: McDavid managed both the 1-0 lead and the 3-4 goal in the final third from the majority game. The Golden Knights turned the game around in the second period with three goals in a minute and a half, two of them from power play.
In the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers made it into the playoff semifinals. After a 3:2 (2:0, 0:1, 0:1) away win after overtime at the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Panthers won the series 4:1 after victories. In the semifinals, the Florida team will face the Carolina Hurricanes.
Football: Washington Commanders are sold
The Washington Commanders of the National Football League (NFL) are going to a new group of owners for a record sum. A consortium led by the investor Josh Harris agreed with the previous owners Dan and Tanya Snyder on Friday (local time) to sell the football team, according to the TV broadcaster ESPN for a record sum of 6.05 billion dollars (around 5. 6 billion euros). The Denver Broncos were sold for a record $4.65 billion in August last year.
“We are extremely pleased to have agreed to sell the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, a native of the region, and his impressive group of partners. We look forward to the sale closing soon and to supporting Josh and the team for years to come,” said Dan and Tanya Snyder in a statement. The NFL has yet to approve the sale, but this is considered a formality.
Josh Harris will join the third US sports team. He also owns shares in the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team and the New Jersey Devils ice hockey team. The Commanders have missed the playoffs for the past two years, most recently making it past the first round in 2005.
#sports #compact #Lakers #throw #champions #Draisaitl #playoff
