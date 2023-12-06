The Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday, while the Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers. The final on Saturday will also take place in the gambling metropolis. In addition to a trophy, the basketball professionals are also looking for prize money of 500,000 US dollars (around 461,000 euros) per head in the competition, which is being held for the first time. With the tournament, the NBA wants to give greater importance to the early phase of the season.