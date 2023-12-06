Lakers save themselves into the semifinals – Bucks dominate against Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks have secured the last two tickets for the semifinals of the new NBA tournament and a trip to Las Vegas. After the Bucks’ clear 146:122 win against the New York Knicks with German center Isaiah Hartenstein, the Lakers’ 106:103 win against the Suns on Tuesday evening (local time) only made the decision at the last second.
Suns leader Kevin Durant missed a three-point shot to equalize with the clock running out. The NBA record champion led by basketball superstar LeBron James previously lost a twelve-point lead at halftime right at the start of the second round. In the end, the teams had taken turns taking the lead 14 times.
James scored 15 of his 31 points in the final quarter. The 38-year-old now has another chance of winning a title that he has not yet won in his career. “I have been in this situation many times in my career and I know what my mission is. But the important shot came from AR,” he said, referring to a three-pointer by Austin Reaves with 15 seconds left that brought the Lakers’ lead to four points at 105:101.
When asked what the title would mean to him, James replied: “It is what it is: the first time and we have a chance. So why not? The best basketball players in the world are fighting for it, so we’re fighting.”
The Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday, while the Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers. The final on Saturday will also take place in the gambling metropolis. In addition to a trophy, the basketball professionals are also looking for prize money of 500,000 US dollars (around 461,000 euros) per head in the competition, which is being held for the first time. With the tournament, the NBA wants to give greater importance to the early phase of the season.
NHL: Seider wins German duel with Peterka
Moritz Seider won the duel between the German national ice hockey players in the NHL. The defender and his Detroit Red Wings defeated John-Jason Peterka’s Buffalo Sabers 5-3 and contributed the goal to make it 3-0. Peterka was involved in the comeback with an assist, but it was no longer successful for Buffalo.
Tim Stützle celebrated a successful evening. With the Ottawa Senators, the 21-year-old won clearly against leaders New York Rangers 6-2 and contributed to the success with an assist. Nico Sturm failed to score as his San Jose Sharks beat the New York Islanders 5-4 after extra time. Lukas Reichel lost with the Chicago Blackhawks against the Nashville Predators 3:4 after a penalty shootout.
#sports #compact #Lakers #save #semifinals #Bucks #dominate #Knicks