Lakers miss playoffs in NBA



Disappointment with Lakers pro LeBron James.

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







ice Hockey: World Cup candidates Seider and Stützle with goal participation in the NHL

National ice hockey player and World Cup candidate Tim Stützle collected a scorer point in the fourth NHL game in a row. The 20-year-old scored 2-1 in the Ottawa Senators’ 6-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday evening (local time). It was the 15th goal of the season for the man from Viersen, who in his second season in the world’s best ice hockey league has already clearly surpassed his eleven goals from the debut year.



Moritz Seider also played his part in the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-3 win over the Boston Bruins and provided the 40th assist of the season. It was the first win for the Red Wings after six losses. Seider also missed the playoffs with his team and is one of the candidates for national coach Toni Söderholm’s World Cup squad.

On the other hand, Nico Sturm and Leon Draisaitl are not an issue. Sturm are leading the Western Conference with the Colorado Avalanche and have title hopes this year. In the 6:4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he remained without a goal. Draisaitl is also hoping for a long stay in the playoffs this season with the Edmonton Oilers. However, according to a club spokesman, he was not used in the 2-1 after extra time against the San José Sharks due to a lower body injury from the previous game.







Basketball: Lakers miss NBA playoffs – Tight race in league east

The Los Angeles Lakers have no chance of the NBA playoffs. Without the injured superstar LeBron James, the record champion lost 110:121 on Tuesday evening (local time) at the front runner Phoenix Suns. Because the San Antonio Spurs had previously won 116:97 at the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers can no longer make up the deficit in tenth place in the remaining three games of the main round.

The Spurs are now safely playing the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of mini-qualifiers. It is about one of the last two playoff places in the Western Conference of the best basketball league in the world.



The Utah Jazz made the playoffs perfect with a 121:115 against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the west it is still unclear whether Denver can defend its direct playoff spot or whether the Minnesota Timberwolves will still overtake them to sixth place.

In the Eastern Conference, on the other hand, only placement questions without any impact on participation in qualification are open. Despite the 106:127 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Chicago Bulls secured the last direct ticket to the playoffs.



The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, have to go into the so-called play-in because of the 115:120 loss to the Orlando Magic. Franz Wagner made his comeback for the Magic after missing his first NBA game of the season, but stopped after less than seven minutes with an ankle injury. His brother Moritz Wagner got 15 points.

The Miami Heat consolidated their top spot in the East with a 144-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets. It remains tight for second place. The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers each have 49 wins and 30 losses. In the 131:122 of the 76ers against the Indiana Pacers, Joel Embiid had another outstanding evening with 45 points and 13 rebounds and promoted the award for the most valuable player on his own behalf.

