The Brooklyn Nets pick last direct playoff place the Eastern Conference: When the Nets said goodbye to Kyrie Irving (to the Dallas Mavericks) and Kevin Durant (to the Phoenix Suns) two months ago, fans feared the worst. But the team continued to win games, finished sixth in the East and qualified directly for the playoffs with a 101-84 win over the Orlando Magic. The first round of the playoffs is now against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Florida team, on the other hand, hadn’t had a chance to play-in since the beginning of the week. In the penultimate game of the season, national player Franz Wagner recorded twelve points for the Magic. His brother Moritz Wagner did not play.