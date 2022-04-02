US sports compact



Lakers drop out of play-in spots



NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Photo: AP/Ashley Landis





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







ice Hockey: Draisaitl lays down winning hits

The German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl celebrated an important victory with the Edmonton Oilers in the fight for the playoffs in the North American professional league NHL. The Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 6-5 (4-1, 1-2, 0-2) after overtime on Friday night (local time). Draisaitl prepared the winning goal through his congenial teammate Connor McDavid.



Info The most dramatic Super Bowls in history

Photo: AP/Kathy Willens





McDavid leads the league in scoring with 101 points ahead of Draisaitl, who now has 99 assists this season after two assists against St. Louis. After the third straight win, the Oilers remain third in the Pacific Division, which entitles them to directly qualify for the playoffs.

Direct pursuers Vegas Golden Knights also won. The Golden Knights won 5:2 against the bottom of the division Seattle Kraken with the German national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer. Grubauer was able to parry 21 of 24 shots on his goal. In the closing stages, Vegas scored two goals into an empty goal.







Tim Stützle won a German duel with the Ottawa Senators against Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings. Stützle contributed a goal assist at 5: 2 (1: 0, 0: 1, 4: 1). The Senators and Red Wings no longer have a realistic chance of making the playoffs.

Basketball: Lakers drop out of play-in places – Franz Wagner injured

The Los Angeles Lakers have suffered another setback in the North American basketball professional league NBA. Despite the return of their two most recently injured superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 111-114 (50-50) on Friday night (local time). The loss against the direct competitor for a play-in spot for the playoffs was the fifth in a row.



34 pics That’s how the NFL teams get their names

Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





James was the top scorer of the game with 38 points, and Davis also made a good comeback with 23 points and twelve rebounds after missing 18 games. The Lakers dropped to eleventh place in the Western Conference. The last play-in spot is held by the San Antonio Spurs, who defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 130-111.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 128-123 in a tight race for the top positions in the Eastern Conference. Daniel Theis started for the Celtics and had ten points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, champions Milwaukee Bucks spared their stars in the 119:153 against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers had never scored that many points in a game in their franchise history. Robert Covington shone with 43 points and 11 three-pointers converted, while Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to the Clippers’ victory.



Info All Super Bowl winners since 1967

Photo: AFP/VALERIE MACON





Franz Wagner experienced a short evening, who won the 89:102 of his Orlando Magic against the Toronto Raptors: Due to an ankle injury, the game was over after 20 seconds for the German rookie, who is one of only three professionals in the league to have played in all games of the season so far stood on the floor from the start. His brother Moritz Wagner had eight points and eight rebounds each.

The Dallas Mavericks with Maxi Kleber (six points, five rebounds) lost 103:135 to the Washington Wizards despite 36 points from Luka Doncic, but have already secured their playoff spot.







Basketball: Curry misses rest of regular season

Superstar Stephen Curry will be absent from the Golden State Warriors for the remainder of the regular season. The club announced on Friday evening (local time). The 34-year-old suffered a ligament injury in his left foot in the game against the Boston Celtics in mid-March and has since missed seven games, of which the Warriors have only won one.

Curry, who has led Golden State to three championship titles so far, is scheduled to resume individual on-court training next week. The Warriors then plan to provide an update on his fitness status a day after the regular season ends on April 10.

The Warriors are currently one win away for secure direct qualification for the playoffs, which begin on April 16th. Curry, the league’s top shooter last season, is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 64 games this season.

(RP/SID/dpa)