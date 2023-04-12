The Atlanta Hawks have won their play-in duel with the Miami Heat and secured a place in the NBA playoffs. Led by Trae Young with 25 points, the team came to a 116-105 against the Heat on Tuesday night in Miami. The Hawks now face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. The Heat, last season in the finals of the Eastern Conference, still have another chance to participate in the playoffs on Saturday night. Then the team must play against the winner of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls.