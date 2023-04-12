US sports compact LA Lakers and Schröder with trembling victory in the NBA playoffs
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
LA Lakers and Schröder with trembling victory in the NBA playoffs
Thanks to Dennis Schröder, the Los Angeles Lakers still won a play-in duel with the Minnesota Timberwolves that they thought was almost lost and are in the NBA playoffs. After being 15 points behind in the second half, the record champions with the German national basketball team captain and superstar LeBron James won 108:102 after extra time on Tuesday evening (local time).
With the win, the Lakers will now face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs starting Sunday (local time). The Timberwolves have another chance at a playoff ticket on Saturday night. Opponents are then either the New Orleans Pelicans or the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Lakers already looked like the winner after Schroeder hit a three-point shot to make it 98-95 with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation time. But 0.1 seconds before the final siren, Mike Conley converted three free throws for extra time. Previously, the guests had remained six minutes without a basket.
In the extra season, the Lakers also prevailed thanks to four more points from Schröder, who ended up with 21 points. Best pitcher for Los Angeles was James with 30 points, Anthony Davis scored 24 points.
Atlanta Hawks win play-in duel with Miami Heat in NBA
The Atlanta Hawks have won their play-in duel with the Miami Heat and secured a place in the NBA playoffs. Led by Trae Young with 25 points, the team came to a 116-105 against the Heat on Tuesday night in Miami. The Hawks now face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. The Heat, last season in the finals of the Eastern Conference, still have another chance to participate in the playoffs on Saturday night. Then the team must play against the winner of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls.
Bruins set NHL scoring record as Draisaitl wins again
The Boston Bruins also broke the NHL’s all-time winning record for points in a single season. The 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night (local time) gave the Bruins 64 wins and 133 points this season in the North American Ice Hockey League.
The record previously stood at 132 points, held by the Montreal Canadiens since the 1976-77 season. Before the start of the playoffs, the Bruins have one more main round game and can further improve their tally.
The Edmonton Oilers with Leon Draisaitl won 2-1 after overtime at defending champion Colorado Avalanche and managed the eighth win in a row. The German striker was involved in Evan Bouchard’s winning goal. The Oilers meet the San Jose Sharks at the end of the regular season on Tuesday and can still become champions in the Pacific Division.
The Las Vegas Knights, who won 4-1 against the Seattle Kraken, are currently ahead. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was not used for Seattle, which is also in the playoffs.
The Buffalo Sabers, with international JJ Peterka, missed the playoffs for the twelfth year in a row. The small chance after the last good results was destroyed by a 2:6 at the New Jersey Devils. No team in the NHL is waiting longer to make the playoffs than the Sabers.
