Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Max Kleber and Daniel Theis are in the conference finals

The dream of the title is alive: The Dallas Mavericks around national basketball player Maxi Kleber have made it into the Conference Finals of the North American professional league NBA with a furious away win for the first time since winning the title in 2011. The Texans won the decisive game seven at main round leader Phoenix Suns with 123:90 and won the best-of-seven series with 4:3. Superstar Luka Doncic stood out with 35 points and ten rebounds.



“It’s just incredible, I have no words,” said Doncic, who had already led with his team by 30 points at half-time (57:27) in front of the icon Dirk Nowitzki. In last year’s finalist from Arizona, the exceptional talents Devin Booker (11 points) and Chris Paul (10) fell well short of their expectations, Kleber posted three points. Dallas now meets the Golden State Warriors around Steph Curry in the semifinals.

Daniel Theis is also happy: Kleber’s national team colleague is also in the conference finals with his Boston Celtics. The record champion bowled defending champion Milwaukee Bucks out of the title race after a dominant performance in game seven with 109:81.







The Celtics were able to rely primarily on Jayson Tatum (23 points) and Grant Williams (27), with the Bucks only superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had something to oppose (25 points, 20 rebounds). Theis remained without a point in six minutes of play. The Celtics will now face the Miami Heat on their way to the finals.

Hockey: Draisaitl meets Calgary with the Oilers

On the way to the coveted Stanley Cup, the Calgary Flames are now waiting for the German ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl in the NHL quarterfinals. The Edmonton Oilers’ Canadian rivals defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in the crucial seventh game of the first round of the playoffs.

Johnny Gaudreau scored the Flames’ acclaimed winner after 15:09 minutes of overtime. Draisaitl’s Oilers also narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4:3 in the round of 16.

In addition, the New York Rangers made it into the second round against the Pittsburgh Penguins around superstar Sidney Crosby. The Rangers won the decisive seventh game of the series 4-3. Artemi Panarin made the decision at Madison Square Garden with his goal after 4:46 minutes in overtime. New York now meets the Carolina Hurricanes.

Defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning also plays the Florida Panthers in the quarterfinals. National player Nico Sturm and his Colorado Avalanche meet the St. Louis Blues.

