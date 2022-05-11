US sports compact



Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks before the end



Dallas’ Maxi Kleber (right) in a duel with Bismack Biyombo from the Phoenix Suns.

Photo: AFP/Christian Petersen





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Basketball: Dallas Mavericks concede a high defeat – play-off threatens

The Dallas Mavericks around national basketball player Maxi Kleber suffered a significant defeat in the NBA play-offs and are on the verge of being eliminated. The Texans lost to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday (local time) 80:110 (46:49) and are behind in the series with 2:3 wins. Another loss would put the Mavs out of the knockout stage.



After a balanced first half, the team around Slovenian top star Luka Doncic threw the game away in the third quarter. The Mavs only had 14 points while the Suns had 33 points. Dallas could not make up for this deficit. Kleber only scored four points, Doncic was once again the best Mavs player with 28 points.

There was also a clear defeat for the Philadelphia 76ers. They lost to the Miami Heat 85-120 (44-56) and are also 2-3 down in the series. Miami kept the pace high from the start and had their best pitcher in Jimmy Butler with 23 points. Thus, the Heat as well as Phoenix can make the entry into the conference finals perfect with another success.







American Football: NFL star Brady becomes TV expert – after retirement

Football star Tom Brady (44) has already set the course for his career after his career. The star quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will analyze the games of the US professional league NFL as an expert on Fox TV when he is no longer active. This was announced by the media company. It is a “long-term agreement”.

Brady had resigned after the past season and seven Super Bowl triumphs, but reversed the role just six weeks later. The most successful player in NFL history will be with the Bucs for at least another year. The Fox contract does not state when Brady will or must begin his new role.

Brady is still raking in plenty of money even after the end of his sporting career. According to the New York Post, the GOAT (“Greatest Of All Time”) will earn $375 million in ten years.

Hockey: Draisaitl and Oilers lose in overtime NHL playoffs



Despite a strong performance by ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers are threatened with an early end in the NHL playoffs. In the fifth first round game against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (local time) they lost 4:5 after overtime and are 2:3 behind in the series. Thus, the Kings could make the entry into the next round perfect on Thursday in their home hall.

The Oilers struggled at first and were down 1-3 after two periods. But then the time of the German NHL professional Draisaitl began. First, the 26-year-old prepared the 2:3 through Connor McDavid, before he scored the 3:4 single-handedly and a little later equalized. In overtime, however, Kings player Adrian Kempe ended the Oilers’ hopes of victory after 72 seconds.

