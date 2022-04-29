US sports compact



Kleber and Mavericks advance to next round of playoffs



Maxi Kleber (r) and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 4-2 in the “best of seven” series. .

Photo: AP/Rick Bowmer





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Football: Kleber and Mavericks advance to next round of playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks have reached the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since the championship with Dirk Nowitzki in 2011. The team around national basketball player Maxi Kleber and star Luka Doncic won the Utah Jazz on Thursday evening (local time) 98:96 and thus got the necessary fourth win in six games. “It is great. I really needed this. We’ve learned a lot in the last few years,” Doncic told TV station TNT. The Slovenian had 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.



Info The most dramatic Super Bowls in history

Photo: AP/Kathy Willens





“I’m just really happy that we made it,” said the 23-year-old, who had never won a playoff series in the NBA. “We didn’t play well today. Our energy wasn’t that good,” he analyzed. “But a win is a win.” Kleber was not as accurate as last time, converting only three of his seven attempts and had seven points and six rebounds.

In the semifinals, the Mavericks meet the best team of the main round, the Phoenix Suns. The favorite for the title beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 and made it into the semi-finals of the Western Conference with a 4-2 victory.







The Suns struggled for a long time and were still twelve points behind in the third quarter. Chris Paul then increasingly took the initiative and hit all 14 throws from the game. No player in NBA playoff history had done that before. He ended the night with 33 points against the team that drafted him and where he played his early years in the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers previously completed the semifinals in the Eastern Conference. The 132:97 against the Toronto Raptors brought the fourth win in the sixth win and made the series against the Miami Heat perfect. The 76ers start with two away games against the best team in the main round from the East. In the other semi-final, defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics around German national player Daniel Theis face each other. The home advantage in this series lies with the NBA record champions from Boston.

The winners of the Western and Eastern Conference finals play out the championship in the North American professional basketball league. The finals start in June.



34 pics That’s how the NFL teams get their names

Photo: AP/Charles Krupa





Football: Steelers draft Pickett to replace Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers have chosen a quarterback with their first pick in the NFL draft and thus a possible successor to Ben Roethlisberger. The 40-year-old, who twice won the Super Bowl with the Steelers, retired after last season after 18 years in the National Football League. The Steelers decided on Thursday evening (local time) at the draft in Las Vegas for Kenny Pickett, who had last played in college in Pittsburgh.



Info All Super Bowl winners since 1967

Photo: AFP/VALERIE MACON





In the draft, teams take turns in picking a junior player. The worst teams get to pick first to keep the league as even as possible. The 32 teams can swap among themselves. Through such a deal, pass receiver AJ Brown of the Tennessee Titans will play for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 23-year-old Marcel Dabo from Reutlingen also has a chance of being drafted by a team. The defender had convinced at sighting days in the past few weeks. It is realistic that he will be selected in rounds four to six on Sunday night (CEST). If it doesn’t come to that, he has another way into the best football league in the world via the support program for international talents. Last season, Dabo played for the Stuttgart Surge in the then newly founded European League of Football (ELF).







The first five players selected in the draft were all defenders. The Jacksonville Jaguars used their first so-called pick for Travon Walker, who is to attack the opponent’s quarterbacks in the future. The Detroit Lions, with the German-American Amon-Ra St. Brown in the squad, also opted for a defensive end, Aidan Hutchison, in second place. The first pass recipient selected was Drake London in eighth place through the Atlanta Falcons. The first quarterback selected was Pickett.

Ice hockey: Draisaitl continues to gain self-confidence for the play-offs – Stützle and Sturm lose

Ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl and his Edmonton Oilers fought back in the NHL to a 5-4 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks – after the Canadians went behind three times. Zach Hyman scored the winning goal after 1:37 minutes of overtime, Draisaitl contributed an assist.

Edmonton has won six of their last seven games and is confident going into the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Kings.







Top talent Tim Stützle had no chance with the Ottawa Senators against the Florida Panthers, who secured the Presidents’ Trophy with a 4-0 win – for the best record of the regular season. The Colorado Avalanche also wanted the award, but Nico Sturm’s team lost 5-4 at home to the Nashville Predators in a shootout. Despite five losses from their last six games, the Avalanche are the best team in the Western Conference.

(RP/SID/dpa)