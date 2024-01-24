Basketball: Kleber and Mavericks have no chance
Next setback for basketball player Maximilian Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks: The Texans lost the third game in a row in the NBA. In the 109:132 win against the in-form Phoenix Suns, Dallas had no chance despite a strong performance from star player Luka Doncic.
The Slovenian narrowly missed a triple-double with 34 points, eight rebounds and nine assists – Kleber, who only recently returned to the floor after a two-month injury break, contributed three points in 22 minutes. Despite their lack of form, the Mavericks remain on course for the play-offs as eighth in the Western Conference, the Suns, where Devin Booker excelled with 46 points, are fifth.
Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo led his Milwaukee Bucks to a 126-116 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game after the surprising firing of head coach Adrian Griffin. The two-time MVP scored 35 points, 18 rebounds and ten assists. The Bucks parted ways with Griffin on Tuesday despite a good record (30:13) – according to media reports, the successor will be former champion coach Doc Rivers.
Ice hockey: First NHL double for JJ Peterka in Buffalo win
National ice hockey player JJ Peterka scored a brace for the first time in his NHL career. The 22-year-old from Munich scored the 1-1 and 2-3 goal for the guests in his Buffalo Sabers' 5-3 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday evening (local time). The Sabers had recently suffered two defeats and were down 1:3 after the first period in Los Angeles.
Vice world champion Peterka now has 16 goals and a total of 32 scorer points this season. Thanks to the assist for the 5:3, he already has as many scorer points after 48 games as he did last season. Halfway through this season he has already surpassed his goal tally from last season. Despite their success, Buffalo is only second to last in the Atlantic Division and far from a playoff spot.
NHL expansion to Salt Lake City requested
Salt Lake City could become the 33rd location in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL. After discussions with the league, local entrepreneur Ryan Smith confirmed a request to initiate an expansion to include a new team from the 2002 Olympic city.
“Utah,” the NHL said after announcing Smith’s initiative, “is a promising market and we look forward to continuing our discussions. We are very impressed by the commitment and passion for Utah as a preeminent sports and entertainment destination.”
An NHL team would be the third project in US professional sports for Smith and his SEG group of companies. The billionaire businessman is already the owner of the Utah Jazz basketball team in the NBA and the Real Salt Lake City soccer team in Major League Soccer (MLS).
Smith says he is planning on two timelines. On the one hand, an NHL team could temporarily share the SEG-owned Delta Center with the Jazz basketball players starting next season. On the other hand, the entrepreneur also signaled his willingness to register a team with the league only after the construction of his own arena for the ice hockey games.
Expanding the NHL to Salt Lake City would significantly enhance the city's bid for the 2034 Winter Olympics. Salt Lake City hosted the Olympic family for the Winter Games 22 years ago.
The Seattle Kraken were the 32nd and last team to be accepted into the NHL in 2021. Just four years earlier, the reigning Stanley Cup winners Vegas Golden Knight had received an NHL license.
Smith and Salt Lake City aren't the only ones interested in an NHL spot. In the recent past, Houston/Texas and Atlanta/Georgia in the USA and Quebec in Canada have already shown ambitions for an NHL license.
Football: Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh as new head coach
The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Jim Harbaugh as the new head coach for their NFL team. The 60-year-old is the team's first former professional to return as head coach. He has been in charge of the football team at the University of Michigan for the past nine years and most recently won the US championship with the team.
Harbaugh is the brother of John Harbaugh, who is head coach of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs for a place in the Super Bowl. US media reported on Wednesday (local time) about a five-year contract for Harbaugh.
