Kelce with three touchdowns in Chiefs win – Cowboys dismantle Vikings



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







NFL: Chiefs win eighth win of the season against Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs won a close NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers and improved their record to eight wins in ten games. Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes to Travis Kelce at 30:27 on Sunday evening (local time).



Behind the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs, together with the Minnesota Vikings, are now the second-best team in the American football league NFL – also because the Vikings received a hard smack against the Dallas Cowboys. The 3:40 in front of their own fans was the end of a series of seven wins in a row. The Vikings now have eight wins and two losses.

Jakob Johnson from Stuttgart had reason to celebrate with the Las Vegas Raiders, who beat the Denver Broncos 22:16 in overtime. A 35-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Davante Adams sealed the third win of the season.

The Cincinnati Bengals won for the sixth time this season after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 37-30 thanks to a strong performance in the second half.







NBA: Lakers win again with Schroeder – Irving makes comeback for Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers also won the second game after the return of national team captain Dennis Schröder and had their first three-win streak this season. The NBA record champions scored 123:92 against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday (local time).

For Schröder it was the second game of the season after his thumb ligament injury. He had 13 points, two assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes. In a total of five wins in the 15th game of the season, the Lakers had to do without the ailing superstar LeBron James for the fourth time in a row. As on Friday, the best pitcher for the Lakers was Anthony Davis in the home win against the Detroit Pistons. He got 30 points.



In the first game after Kyrie Irving’s suspension ended, the Brooklyn Nets took a 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving was on the starting lineup and had 14 points and five rebounds. The best pitcher for the Nets was Kevin Durant with 26 points, who thus extended his streak to 17 games with at least 25 points. Rick Barry last had a longer series at the start of a season in 1966/67.

