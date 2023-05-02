NBA: Jokic and Nuggets still on course – Harden with 45 points
Led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets are storming toward the semifinals in the NBA playoffs. The Serbian basketball superstar topped the 97-87 win against the Phoenix Suns with 39 points, 16 rebounds and five assists to help his team go 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Game three goes up on Saturday night in Arizona.
“Nikola isn’t an MVP for nothing,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone: ”He can take over a game. He can hit you in many ways. I love an aggressive Nikola Jokic.”
The Philadelphia 76ers could also rely on a superstar in game one of their series against the Boston Celtics. In the surprising 119:115 away win of the 76ers, James Harden was the best scorer of the game with 45 points. MVP candidate Joel Embiid had to postpone his comeback for Philadelphia at short notice after his knee injury had not yet fully recovered.
“We’re just a resilient team,” Harden said. “Even without Joel, we have the confidence to come here and win games. We’ve done that all year, that’s a good sign for us.” The second game of the quarter-finals will take place again in Boston on Thursday night.
Devils defeat Rangers in NHL Playoffs: Second round complete
The New Jersey Devils were the last team to reach the Quarterfinals of the NHL Playoffs. In the decisive seventh game of the first round series against the New York Rangers, the team won 4-0 on Monday evening (local time). The Carolina Hurricanes are now in the semifinals of the Eastern Conference. The two winners of the Eastern and Western Conference will advance to the final series for the Stanley Cup.
In the west, the German internationals Leon Draisaitl with the Edmonton Oilers and Philipp Grubauer with the Seattle Kraken are also in the next round. The Kraken will play their first game against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night, and the Oilers will play their first game against the Vegas Golden Knights a day later.
Snoop Dogg wants to join Stützle’s NHL team
Musician Snoop Dogg is interested in joining the Ottawa Senators around national ice hockey player Tim Stützle. The hip-hop star praised businessman Neko Sparks for his plans to buy the NHL team in a post on Instagram Monday. “I’m excited to be a part of this ownership group,” Snoop Dogg wrote, adding in all caps, “I want to bring hockey back into our community.”
The Senators are set to be sold after longtime owner Eugene Melnyk died last year. Other investors are also interested in the team, which Forbes values at $800 million.
#sports #compact #Jokic #Nuggets #NBA #Harden #points
