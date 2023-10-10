Football: Johnson and Las Vegas win again
Jakob Johnson and the Las Vegas Raiders have ended their short series of defeats in the US football league NFL. They scored 17:13 against the Green Bay Packers on Monday evening, marking their second win in the fifth game of the season. The Raiders recently lost three times in a row.
Before the decisive touchdown by Josh Jacobs, fullback Johnson contributed to his team’s victory with a strong block just in front of the goal line; overall, the offensive lines of both teams were left wanting.
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also made an interception for the fourth game in a row, making it the longest streak of his career. However, his counterpart Jordan Love, successor to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, had a really bitter evening with three interceptions and no touchdown passes.
Like the Raiders, the Packers now have two wins and three defeats.
Basketball: Wembanyama convinces for the Spurs
Basketball super talent Victor Wembanyama impressed in his first appearance in NBA preparation for the San Antonio Spurs. The Frenchman scored 20 points in the narrow 121:122 defeat at the Oklahoma City Thunder and hit eight of his 13 shots from the field – even though he was only on the field for just under 20 minutes.
“He just went out and played basketball,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “We are still figuring out where we can best utilize his skills. I’m not sure he’s even sure. But he’s a smart guy, so he’ll figure it out.”
The 2.24 m tall 19-year-old was self-critical: “I’m a newcomer, so I have to play hard and give 100 percent. I just tried to always give energy. But I can do better,” said Wembanyama, the 2023 No. 1 draft pick from Paris.
The Spurs will face Miami Heat in another preparatory game on Friday (local time), the regular season starts for Wembanyama and Co. on October 25th against national player Maximilian Kleber and the Dallas Mavericks.
#sports #compact #Johnson #Las #Vegas #win