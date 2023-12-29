Draisaitl was also successful: Shortly before the end of the first third, the Cologne native scored to give Edmonton a 4-0 lead and scored his 15th goal of the season. After the second-highest win of the season, the Oilers are only in fifth place in the Pacific Division, but are only five points behind the last wild card spot in the Western Conference, which is currently occupied by the Nashville Predators. For the Sharks, Nico Sturm missed the seventh game in a row due to injury, and the Sharks lost all seven games.