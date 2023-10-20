Saints comeback comes too late – Jaguars extend winning streak in NFL
The New Orleans Saints carelessly gave up on a comeback in the NFL and lost their home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars 24:31. In the final quarter, the hosts had temporarily made up a 15-point deficit and then missed another touchdown in their last attack because Foster Moreau dropped a pass from quarterback Derek Carr completely unchallenged. The Jaguars were then able to run out the clock and celebrate their fifth win in their seventh game of the season.
Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence played despite a knee injury and had a touchdown pass and 59 yards on his own runs. None of his teammates had more. “I ran more than I normally run,” Lawrence said. “Four wins in a row feels extremely good.” Travis Etienne also played a big part in his team’s success with two touchdowns after runs.
“It was nerve-wracking, but we trust them. They did a great job,” pass receiver Christian Kirk said of the defense holding off the Saints’ final efforts. Kirk had a touchdown of his own. “To have four wins against very good teams is really great for us.”
The Saints had the most effective offensive series of the game when they scored their second touchdown with three passes for a total of 53 yards in just 51 seconds. But quarterback Carr was again visibly frustrated on the sidelines, and the mood in New Orleans seemed extremely tense. Carr is playing his first season with the Saints after moving from the Las Vegas Raiders.
NHL: Draisaitl with another defeat – Peterka scores
Ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl and his Edmonton Oilers are still unable to find their way in the NHL. The German international lost 4-1 with his Canadian team against the Philadelphia Flyers, thus suffering their third defeat in the fourth game of the season. The 27-year-old didn’t score a point for the first time this season and was on the ice when he conceded two goals.
“It’s obvious that we have to play at a completely different level if we want to achieve our goals,” said star player Connor McDavid: “Of course it’s only four games, but they definitely weren’t good. It’s time for us to finally play better.”
Vice world champion John-Jason Peterka also suffered his third defeat in the fourth game with the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo lost to the Calgary Flames 3-4 despite the Munich team’s second goal of the season. National team colleague Nico Sturm lost 3-1 against the Boston Bruins with the San Jose Sharks, while Lukas Reichel lost 4-0 against the Colorado Avalanche with the Chicago Blackhawks.
From a German perspective, only goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer and his team had reason to celebrate. The 7:4 victory of his Seattle Kraken against the Carolina Hurricanes was also their first win of the season. However, Grubauer had to give way to competitor Joey Daccord in goal and spent the entire game on the bench.
Draisaitl has big plans for his tenth NHL season with the Oilers. After Edmonton failed in the play-offs in each of the last two seasons to eventual winners, winning the Stanley Cup is the “ultimate goal” for the center. Despite the false start, he already contributed seven scorer points in the first four games of the season.
NBA boss Adam Silver believes in a return to Germany
NBA boss Adam Silver gives basketball fans hope that the best league in the world will return to Germany. “We would like to come back,” said the commissioner in the ran interview: “Europe and Germany in particular are enormously important for us.” The German team’s triumph at the World Cup a few months ago also played a big role.
In Germany there is also “a strong economy, strong interest and a strong sporting tradition,” said Silver. Because of the corona pandemic, there was “a small setback regarding some of our international trips”. “That’s why we’ve now rearranged our plans and are taking another look at many of these markets,” Silver continued.
Silver also referred to the World Cup coup, which had triggered a hype in Germany. “Without a doubt, Germany’s gold medal win will lead to an even greater increase in interest in this sport,” he said: “And that will also help us come back to Germany.” The NBA has already played a few games in this country in the past.
Ice hockey: Stützle and Seider extend NHL winning streaks with their teams
National ice hockey player Tim Stützle increased his points account in the NHL and led the Ottawa Senators to their third win of the season in the fourth game. In the duel between the capital city teams, the Senators won 6-1 against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday evening (local time). Stützle prepared the 2:0, 5:1 and 6:1 and now has six scorer points in four games. The 21-year-old from Viersen is one of the most important professionals on the Senators team, who want to do significantly better in his third year in the NHL and qualify for the playoffs. “He worked so hard to get back. He’s playing even better than in previous years. That was really impressive,” said Stützle about his teammate Josh Norris, who scored twice in his first game of the season.
Things also continue to go well for the Detroit Red Wings and Moritz Seider. The 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins was also the third win in the fourth game. Dylan Larkin impressed with three assists. “It’s only three wins, it’s still early in the season,” he said. “It’s not perfect yet, but we’re off to a good start and it’s pretty exciting especially in Detroit.”
