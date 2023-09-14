NBA tightens rules for resting stars
The club owners of the North American professional basketball league NBA have decided on stricter rules and higher penalties for resting star players. The league defines a star player as anyone who was on an NBA All-Star or All-NBA squad in the three previous seasons, or was named to the All-Star Game in the same season.
According to ESPN and The Athletic, the vote on the so-called Player Participation Policy gives the league office more power to sanction violations: the first violation will result in $100,000, the second $250,000, and the third one million. However, there should be exceptions that are linked to a certain age or number of career games. Healthy players resting for a game must be visible to spectators and at games.
Under new rules recommended by the NBA Competition Committee, teams cannot exclude a star player or use him in a way that compromises the integrity of the game.
This integrity of the league could be interpreted as threatened if teams no longer use their stars and accept a defeat in order to improve their own prospects in the talent lottery of the NBA draft after missing the playoffs. This so-called “tanking” is frowned upon, but it has been practiced again and again in the past.
The interests of the NBA’s media partners also played a role.
NFL: Rule change for “Practice Squads”
From the 2024 season, there will be an additional place for foreign talent in the “Practice Squad” in the NFL. The NFL announced this on Wednesday. A club can access players from this shadow squad alongside the 53-man main squad over the course of a season, for example in the event of more serious injuries. Players can also change clubs more quickly to make their NFL debut.
With Marcel Dabo there is also a German player with such status in an NFL team. The 23-year-old Reutlinger moved from Stuttgart to the Indianapolis Colts last year and is still waiting for his debut in the NFL.
Injured NFL star Rodgers indicates willingness to make a comeback
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke out for the first time after his serious injury and indicated his desire for a comeback. Three days after tearing his Achilles tendon in the first game for his new team New York Jets, the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (local time): “I’m devastated and going through all the emotions right now.” Rodgers thanked him for the many messages and the support of the past few days. He also signaled that he didn’t want to give up: “The night is darkest before dawn. And I will rise again.”
Because of his age, there had recently been speculation that Rodgers could possibly end his career. He had just moved from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets before this season, making the team a Super Bowl contender. Jets coach Robert Saleh had already said he would be shocked if Rodgers didn’t make a comeback and ended his career in such a sad way. In the win against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers had only been on the field for four plays before he was knocked to the ground in accordance with the rules and tore his Achilles tendon. Given his type of injury, experts expect him to be out of action for nine to twelve months.
MLB: Star pitcher Scherzer is threatened with the end of the season
Star pitcher Max Scherzer from the Texas Rangers is threatened with an early end to the season in Major League Baseball (MLB). As his team announced, the 39-year-old will no longer be able to play in the regular season due to a strain in his right upper arm. The eight-time All Star would also probably miss the play-offs, which are still within reach for the Rangers.
Scherzer was only traded from the New York Mets to Texas in July; he sustained the triceps injury in Tuesday’s 6-3 win against the Washington Nationals. “I just felt like I wasn’t going to be able to throw another baseball,” said Scherzer, who was named the season’s top pitcher three times.
