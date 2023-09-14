Because of his age, there had recently been speculation that Rodgers could possibly end his career. He had just moved from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets before this season, making the team a Super Bowl contender. Jets coach Robert Saleh had already said he would be shocked if Rodgers didn’t make a comeback and ended his career in such a sad way. In the win against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers had only been on the field for four plays before he was knocked to the ground in accordance with the rules and tore his Achilles tendon. Given his type of injury, experts expect him to be out of action for nine to twelve months.