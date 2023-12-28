Ice hockey professional Stützle with 26th assist in Ottawa's NHL victory
The Ottawa Senators with national ice hockey player Tim Stützle are slowly getting going in the NHL. After a short Christmas break, the team from the North American professional league won 4-2 (0-2, 2-0, 2-0) at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (local time) after being 2-0 down. Stützle prepared Drake Batherson's 2-2 equalizer with his 26th assist of the season.
Bratherson also turned the game around in the final third with his second goal of the day. Nevertheless, the Canadians remain bottom of the table, although they have played significantly fewer games than their competitors.
Top defender Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings lost 3:6 (1:1, 0:1, 2:4) in Minnesota. For the team from the Midwest it was the ninth defeat from the last eleven games. After the good start to the season, the Red Wings' gap to the playoff places is increasing.
This also applies to JJ Peterka and the Buffalo Sabres. The German runner-up world champion's team lost 1:4 (0:2, 0:2, 1:0) to the Boston Bruins and has now lost four of the last five matches. Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 (1-0, 0-1, 0-0) after extra time.
The Seattle Kraken won against the Calgary Flames 2-1 (1-1, 0-0, 1-0) without goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, who has been missing for weeks. Nico Sturm was also absent from the San Jose Sharks' 1:5 (1:0, 0:3, 0:2) loss against the Los Angeles Kings due to injury. The Sharks remain the NHL team with the fewest points.
24 points from NBA star Franz Wagner are too few: Orlando loses
Despite 24 points from basketball world champion Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic's short streak of success is over. After two wins in a row, the Orlando Magic lost 92:112 (46:52) against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday (local time). Wagner was the team from Florida's top scorer, but was unable to completely convince with a less than optimal shooting rate. Brother Moritz Wagner only got two points. With 18 wins from 30 games, Orlando is still in a playoff position.
World champion captain Dennis Schröder and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards by a clear 132:102 (59:50). The Braunschweig native came off the bench in the US capital and contributed nine points and ten assists in the Canadians' clear away win. With 12 wins, the Raptors still remain behind the coveted playoff spots.
Center Isaiah Hartenstein suffered his 13th defeat with playoff contender New York Knicks in the 30th game of the season. At 120:129 (60:69) at the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team from the Big Apple found no answer to the Thunder duo Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. The top two players each scored 36 points. Hartenstein scored four points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Without Maxi Kleber, who has been missing since the beginning of November due to a toe injury, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 110:113 (69:54) despite a 20-point lead before halftime. 39 points from Mavs superstar Luka Doncic were not enough.
Dog bites in the face and hand: NBA professional Gordon is out
Basketball professional Aaron Gordon will not be available for the NBA champion Denver Nuggets for the time being due to several dog bites. The 28-year-old American was injured in the face and right throwing hand by the family dog over Christmas and had to receive 21 stitches. “He is in good condition,” the Nuggets said on Wednesday (local time).
It is still unclear when Gordon, who has so far scored an average of 13.6 points for the NBA champions, will return. “It was obviously a very traumatic experience,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. “The most important thing is that he takes as much time as he needs. We are a family through victories, defeats and difficult times, which is what Aaron is going through.”
#sports #compact #Ice #hockey #professional #Stützle #26th #assist #Ottawa39s #NHL #victory
Leave a Reply