James continued to lose possession late in the game and also missed a dunk in the first half after losing the ball in the air. In the second half, after winning the ball well, he missed a layup. None of his three-point attempts were a hit. Only Reaves had a decent three-way quota at Los Angeles, only 8 of the team’s 30 attempts ended up in the basket. The Nuggets, on the other hand, had 14 hits from beyond the three-point line and therefore came back into play after eleven points behind and not a single lead in the second and third quarters.