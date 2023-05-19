Basketball: Lakers also lose second game to Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets also won the second game in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, putting massive pressure on the NBA record champions. Before the two upcoming games in Los Angeles, the Nuggets scored 108-103 on Thursday evening (local time) and are now 2-0 up in the best-of-seven series. It takes four wins to get into the NBA Finals. The Lakers around superstar LeBron James and the German national team captain Dennis Schröder gave up a lead in the final quarter and then completely lost control of the game.
“It was about discipline and necessary adjustments,” said Nuggets pro Jamal Murray, who had only 14 points in the first three quarters and contributed 37 points in the end. He outshined Nikola Jokic, who had 23 points and a strong 17 rebounds. With the Lakers, James and Austin Reaves each had 22 points, Rui Hachimura had 21. Schröder had 4 points and 6 rebounds.
James continued to lose possession late in the game and also missed a dunk in the first half after losing the ball in the air. In the second half, after winning the ball well, he missed a layup. None of his three-point attempts were a hit. Only Reaves had a decent three-way quota at Los Angeles, only 8 of the team’s 30 attempts ended up in the basket. The Nuggets, on the other hand, had 14 hits from beyond the three-point line and therefore came back into play after eleven points behind and not a single lead in the second and third quarters.
“It is now up to us to do our job at home. Only game three counts now,” said Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
Hockey: Florida wins NHL in fourth overtime
Just before the end of the fourth overtime, the Florida Panthers won the start of the final series of the Eastern Conference Finals in the NHL. In the duel with the Carolina Hurricanes, it was 2-2 until late at night, before Panthers professional Matthew Tkachuk prevented a fifth overtime and ended the ice hockey marathon. The decisive goal came just 13 seconds before the end of the period at 1:58 a.m. local time on Friday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina. Only five games in the history of the North American professional league had previously gone into a fifth overtime.
In the best-of-seven series, a team needs four wins to advance to the final series for the Stanley Cup. The second game of the series is again hosted by the Hurricanes, with the third and fourth games in Florida.
