Houston Texans’ John Metchie has leukemia.

Football: Houston’s rookie Metchie diagnosed with leukemia

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has leukemia and is likely to miss the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season. Metchie announced Sunday in a statement released by the Texas-based franchise. The 22-year-old rookie was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of leukemia.



“As a result of this diagnosis, I probably won’t play football again this season. My primary focus will be my health and recovery,” said the Canadian, who was drafted 44th in April. Metchie played for the University of Alabama last year.

The new NFL season is expected to start on September 8th, the Super Bowl will take place on February 23rd, 2023 in Glendale/Arizona.

