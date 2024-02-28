Throw of the year in the NBA: Max Strus from the Cleveland Cavaliers caused a stir with a historic game-winner from his own half. The American scored from 18 meters for a 121:119 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, where Maxi Kleber had to watch idly. With 2.6 seconds left on the clock, Strus threw in under his own basket, got the ball back and fired after a dribble. The ball didn't even touch the ring during the circus throw; the Cavs arena exploded. Since the three-point line was introduced in the NBA (1979), there has only been one winning buzzer-beater from even further away.