Basketball: Strus hits historic circus throw to win
Throw of the year in the NBA: Max Strus from the Cleveland Cavaliers caused a stir with a historic game-winner from his own half. The American scored from 18 meters for a 121:119 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, where Maxi Kleber had to watch idly. With 2.6 seconds left on the clock, Strus threw in under his own basket, got the ball back and fired after a dribble. The ball didn't even touch the ring during the circus throw; the Cavs arena exploded. Since the three-point line was introduced in the NBA (1979), there has only been one winning buzzer-beater from even further away.
The 27-year-old said he was lucky that superstar Donovan Mitchell wasn't on the field. Mitchell was substituted for the defensively stronger Isaac Okoro eight seconds before the end when the Cavs were leading 118:117 – and would probably have been scheduled for the final throw. Then the match winner had to briefly interrupt the interview, to a standing ovation from the still packed arena: Mitchell and his team-mates celebrated and doused him with water. Strus' confident reaction to the shower: “I'm cold.” And the game: “It was great.”
“I dream of a shot like that,” said All-Star Mitchell, who praised his teammate highly. It is “simply right” that this strus succeeds. Cavs center Jarrett Allen said, “When you have a guy like Max Strus, anything is possible.”
The guard didn't just have a great day because of his game winner: Shortly before the end of the game, he hit four three-pointers within 66 seconds, enabling the Cavs to catch up. “All the throws felt good and I got into my rhythm,” said Strus. With every throw he thought he would score. “Even with the last one,” he emphasized later in the dressing room.
Basketball: Wagner brothers win German NBA duel with Schröder
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner won the German duel with national team captain Dennis Schröder in the NBA. The two brothers and the Orlando Magic defeated Schröder's Brooklyn Nets 108:81. Franz Wagner impressed as his team's best thrower with 21 points, followed by Moritz Wagner with 16 points. Schröder scored 15 points on the opposing side.
“It was an important game for us, considering how the last two games against them went,” said Franz Wagner, referring to the previous defeats against Brooklyn: “I was very happy with how focused everyone was throughout the whole game “Orlando is still in the race for a direct play-off place in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is in eleventh place.
Maximilian Kleber suffered a defeat. The 32-year-old lost with the Dallas Mavericks to the Cleveland Cavaliers 119:121. Star player Luka Doncic couldn't prevent the second defeat in a row with 45 points, Kleber got four points. Without Isaiah Hartenstein, the New York Knicks lost 92:115 to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ice hockey: Power outage – Flyers and Lightning play under emergency lights
A power outage in the arena presented the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL professional ice hockey league with unusual challenges. The game was initially interrupted for ten minutes in the first third after a transformer burned out. The Wells Fargo Center then continued with emergency lighting until the first break. The video cube remained black and there were no real-time statistics. The problem was only resolved shortly after the start of the second third.
“It was strange,” said Lightning superstar Steven Stamkos, but it was also “the same situation for both teams.” “I don't think it had an impact on the game.” Philadelphia was leading 1-0 at the time of the partial power outage (7th minute), and no further goals were scored in the first third. The hosts ended up winning 6-2.
The referees asked “if we wanted to continue playing,” said Flyers coach John Tortorella. He wanted to, and so did his counterpart, Jon Cooper. And so it continued after discussions with the two goalkeepers. “It felt like old-school ice hockey, like 50 years ago,” said Flyers goalie Sam Ersson about the special lighting conditions: “After a few minutes you get used to it.”
Ice hockey: Seider on the road to success – defeats for Stützle and Co.
German ice hockey runner-up Moritz Seider continued his winning streak in the North American NHL. The 22-year-old defeated the Washington Capitals 8-3 with the Detroit Red Wings and celebrated their sixth win in a row, to which he contributed an assist. As fourth in the Atlantic Division, Detroit can still have hopes of making the play-offs.
However, the other German NHL players suffered defeats. Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators lost 4-1 to the Nashville Predators. The 22-year-old provided an assist on his team's only goal, which is in last place in the Atlantic Division.
John-Jason Peterka lost with the Buffalo Sabers 2:3 at the Florida Panthers and remained without a scorer point, while Nico Sturm suffered a 2:7 defeat with the San Jose Sharks against the New Jersey Devils. The 28-year-old gave the Sharks the lead at the start, but ultimately couldn't prevent their fourth defeat in a row.
