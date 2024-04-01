The most successful thrower in the history of the best basketball league in the world is playing at a high level again this season and currently has the best three-point shot rate of his career. 41.6 percent of his attempts hit the target, his career high for a full season came from the 2012/2013 season with the Miami Heat, when he converted 40.6 percent of three-point attempts. In recent years he has increasingly had to deal with injuries. James can exercise an option and extend his contract with the Lakers for $51.4 million.