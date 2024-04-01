Doncic with artwork at Mavs win in Houston: “He’s Picasso”
Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to their seventh NBA victory in a row with a gala performance and scored a magic basket in the Texas duel with the Houston Rockets. The Slovenian had 7 rebounds, 12 assists and 47 points in the 125:107 on Easter Sunday (local time) – the most spectacular of which came from a ball thrown from below almost from the three-point line with the clock running out in the third quarter. “He’s Picasso. Give him a brush and he does something special. That throw was special,” said coach Jason Kidd.
The Mavericks around Maxi Kleber from Würzburg moved up to fifth place in the Western Conference two weeks before the end of the main round and are now tied on points with the New Orleans Pelicans. After eleven wins, the Rockets suffered another defeat and lost touch with the Golden State Warriors in tenth place and the last place to take part in the so-called play-in for the playoffs. The Warriors around superstar Stephen Curry defeated the San Antonio Spurs with exceptional talent Victor Wembanyama 117:113.
There were also bitter defeats for the Germans Isaiah Hartenstein and Dennis Schröder. With the Knicks, Hartenstein lost in the last second 112:113 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who took the lead in the Western Conference again and made their playoff participation perfect. The Knicks only lost to the Spurs after overtime on Friday and are in danger of losing fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
Schröder, on the other hand, only has theoretical chances of making the playoffs with the Brooklyn Nets. In the duel with his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers around superstar LeBron James, the Nets lost 104:116. With seven games still to play, the German world champion captain's team is already five and a half wins behind the Atlanta Hawks in tenth place.
Bitter defeat for Hartenstein – Oklahoma in the play-offs
National basketball player Isaiah Hartenstein suffered the next bitter defeat with the New York Knicks in the North American professional basketball league NBA. The 25-year-old's strong 17 points, twelve rebounds and five assists were not enough to prevent the New York Knicks from losing 112:113 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
A basket by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 2.6 seconds left secured the guests' first playoff ticket since 2020. The best thrower in the hard-fought game was Oklahoma's Jalen Williams with 30 points. The Thunder lead the Western Conference with a 52-22 win.
“That hurts,” said Hartenstein after the second narrow defeat in a row: “We had two games with great shots – that makes it all the more disappointing.” The Knicks had previously lost 126:130 nV at the San Antonio Spurs. They are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
James on ending his career in the NBA: “I don’t have much time left”
LeBron James will often no longer show gala performances like the one on Easter Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets – the NBA superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers made that clear. “Not for long. I'm already on the other side of the mountain. I won't be playing for 21 years anymore, that's for damn sure,” emphasized James after his 40 points including nine converted three-pointers in a 116:104 win. “I don’t know when this door will close and I’ll end my career, but I don’t have much time left,” said the 39-year-old.
The most successful thrower in the history of the best basketball league in the world is playing at a high level again this season and currently has the best three-point shot rate of his career. 41.6 percent of his attempts hit the target, his career high for a full season came from the 2012/2013 season with the Miami Heat, when he converted 40.6 percent of three-point attempts. In recent years he has increasingly had to deal with injuries. James can exercise an option and extend his contract with the Lakers for $51.4 million.
