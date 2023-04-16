US sports compact Hartenstein starts the NBA playoffs with a win
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Knicks win, defending champion Golden State loses
German national basketball player Isaiah Hartenstein and his New York Knicks have made a successful start to the first round of the NBA playoffs. In game one of the best-of-seven series, the fifth-placed in the Eastern Conference won 101-97 at the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hartenstein contributed eight points and five rebounds to the win. 38 points from star player Donovan Mitchell weren’t enough for the Cavaliers either.
Superstar Stephen Curry, on the other hand, suffered a setback in the west with defending champions Golden State Warriors. With the Sacramento Kings, in the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, the Warriors lost the hard-fought first game 123:126. With the final siren, Curry (30 points) missed a three-pointer for a possible equalizer.
The Philadelphia 76ers gave the Brooklyn Nets no chance at 121:101, even if their MVP candidate Joel Embiid did not get more than 26 points. The Boston Celtics also gained an early advantage, beating the Atlanta Hawks 112-99 at home, with small forward Jayson Tatum scoring 21 of his final 25 points in the first 24 minutes.
In addition to national team captain Dennis Schröder, who qualified for the championship round in the play-in tournament with the Los Angeles Lakers, Hartenstein is the second German in the play-offs with the Knicks. Schröder’s Lakers meet the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.
Eduard Löwen scores in the MLS
The newly founded St. Louis City SC has regained the lead in the North American professional soccer league MLS. After two defeats in a row, the team of German sports director Lutz Pfannenstiel redeemed itself with a convincing 5:1 (3:0) against FC Cincinnati, it was the sixth win of the season in eight games.
Former Bundesliga professional Eduard Löwen made it 2-0 with his second goal of the season (39′), the other goals for St. Louis were scored by Jared Stroud (3′), Kyle Hiebert (45’+2′), Nicholas Gioacchini (53′). .) and goalkeeper Roman Celentano with an own goal (57th). Sergio Santos (62nd) only scored the consolation goal against former BVB keeper Roman Bürki.
St. Louis is the 29th MLS franchise – never before had a newcomer made such a strong debut.
#sports #compact #Hartenstein #starts #NBA #playoffs #win
Leave a Reply