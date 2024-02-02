Hartenstein grabs 19 rebounds in Knicks' NBA win
The New York Knicks clinched their ninth win in a row in the NBA and benefited from another outstanding performance from Isaiah Hartenstein. The team scored 109:105 against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening (local time). The 25-year-old German recorded a double-double of 19 rebounds and 12 points. He also had six assists. Hartenstein has only gotten more rebounds twice in his career – each time in January. Without Julius Randle, who had a shoulder injury, Jalen Brunson was the clear leader of the Knicks and was also the best scorer on the field with 40 points.
The Los Angeles Lakers had previously surprisingly won the duel between the NBA record champions against the Boston Celtics without the ailing stars Anthony Davies and LeBron James. Austin Reaves was the outstanding man with 32 points for the guests from California. For the Celtics, leaders of the Eastern Conference, it was only the twelfth defeat of the season.
Media: Meniscus injury to NBA MVP Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers may have to do without superstar Joel Embiid for a longer period of time. According to consistent media reports, the most valuable player (MVP) of the past NBA season suffered an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee. It is still apparently unclear how the native Cameroonian should be treated.
Professional basketball player Embiid sustained the injury on Tuesday in the game against the Golden State Warriors when opponent Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg. Embiid screamed in pain and later limped off the field.
Because of knee problems, Embiid was missing from three games for the Sixers in January, including last Saturday against champions Denver Nuggets (105:111). Since Philadelphia did not inform the NBA in time that the 29-year-old would not play in the big game, a fine of $75,000 was due.
Fresh blood for the Seattle Seahawks: Mike Macdonald (36) will be the successor to master coach Pete Carroll (72) at the club from the US professional football league NFL. Macdonald, previously defensive coordinator for the play-off semifinalist Baltimore Ravens, is now taking on his first managerial position. The new head coach of the 2014 Super Bowl champion is half as old as his predecessor and is the ninth Seahawks coach in franchise history.
“What an honor,” said Macdonald upon his arrival: “We are here to bring the championship back to Seattle. We're going to have a lot of fun, we're going to work hard and it's going to be an incredible ride. We will stay here for a long time and win a lot of games.”
The Seahawks had disappointed in the previous main round, missed the play-offs and yet surprisingly parted ways with their head coach after 14 seasons. Carroll, the league's oldest coach to date, will remain with the franchise as an advisor. Macdonald is now the youngest head coach in the NFL.
Due to his commitment, there is only one position left open, the Washington Commanders are still looking. The New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans had previously hired new head coaches. The Las Vegas Raiders promoted their previous interim solution, Antonio Pierce.
