The New York Knicks clinched their ninth win in a row in the NBA and benefited from another outstanding performance from Isaiah Hartenstein. The team scored 109:105 against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening (local time). The 25-year-old German recorded a double-double of 19 rebounds and 12 points. He also had six assists. Hartenstein has only gotten more rebounds twice in his career – each time in January. Without Julius Randle, who had a shoulder injury, Jalen Brunson was the clear leader of the Knicks and was also the best scorer on the field with 40 points.