The Boston Celtics forced a seventh game in the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics led 96-86 on Thursday evening (local time) for much of the game, but fell five points behind late in the third quarter. The Celtics didn’t let that deter them and could count on Jayson Tatum in particular, who scored 16 of his 19 points in the final quarter and spoiled the fun of the ’76 fans in Philadelphia. The decisive game in the semi-final series of the Eastern Conference takes place on Sunday (local time) in Boston.