Ice hockey: Grubauer’s Kraken threatens playoff
Philipp Grubauer and the Seattle Kraken are threatened with extinction in the NHL playoffs. Seattle conceded a 5-2 loss against the Dallas Stars on Thursday evening (local time) and are 3-2 behind in the best-of-seven series in the semifinals of the Western Conference after wins. Dallas just needs one more win to progress. The next game is in Seattle on Sunday night.
Grubauer, who had to go on the bench after conceding five goals in the final third of Tuesday’s 3:6, conceded two more early goals from the first four shots on his goal. The Rosenheimer then stabilized, but could not prevent the third defeat against the stars.
In the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes had previously made it through to the next round perfectly. The 3-2 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils was their fourth win in five games of the series. The Hurricanes now face either the Florida Panthers or the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Panthers lead 3-1 in the series.
Basketball: Celtics force game seven vs. 76ers
The Boston Celtics forced a seventh game in the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics led 96-86 on Thursday evening (local time) for much of the game, but fell five points behind late in the third quarter. The Celtics didn’t let that deter them and could count on Jayson Tatum in particular, who scored 16 of his 19 points in the final quarter and spoiled the fun of the ’76 fans in Philadelphia. The decisive game in the semi-final series of the Eastern Conference takes place on Sunday (local time) in Boston.
“I’m one of the best basketball players in the world. I have ups and downs and sometimes stumble, but it’s a long game and they have to trust me,” Tatum said of his confidence in the final minutes despite just one goal in 14 attempts. “They had a good run. We knew the season was at stake. We had to find a way, whatever that way looks like,” he said.
The Celtics’ best pitcher was Marcus Smart with 22 points. In the 76ers, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each had 26 points, James Harden recorded 13 points.
