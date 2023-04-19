In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers also managed to equalize 1-1 in the series. After the Cavaliers lost their first home game against the New York Knicks, this time they won at home with 107:90 (59:39). Darius Garland led Cleveland with 15 of his 32 points in a strong second quarter, giving the hosts a 20-point lead at the break. For the Knicks, German center Isaiah Hartenstein had four points, seven rebounds and five assists.