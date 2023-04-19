US sports compact Grubauer wins playoff opener with Seattle
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Ice hockey: National goalkeeper Grubauer wins play-off start
National ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer made a successful start to the playoffs in the North American professional league NHL. The German goalie defeated defending champion Colorado Avalanche with the Seattle Kraken 3-1 at the start, the second round of 16 encounter in the best-of-seven series will take place again in Colorado on Friday night (3.30 a.m.).
Grubauer, who was on the ice for Colorado between 2018 and 2021, parried 34 shots from his ex-team, only Mikko Rantanen was successful for the Avalanche (13th). Eeli Tolvanen (4th), Alex Wennberg (22nd) and Morgan Geekie (45th) scored for Seattle.
Alongside Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers), Grubauer is the second German to be in the play-offs for the Stanley Cup. In 2018, Grubauer won the trophy with the Washington Capitals as a backup goalie.
The Tampa Bay Lightning also got off to a successful start with a 7:3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The New York Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in the first game, while the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1.
Basketball: Sun equalize against Clipper
The Phoenix Suns drew 1-1 in the NBA playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. On Tuesday (local time) the Suns won at home with 123:109 (59:59) after losing their first home game against the Clippers. The best-of-seven series in the North American basketball league is now moving to Los Angeles, where the third game is scheduled for Thursday (local time).
The Suns equalized with an 11-2 run before halftime, opened the second half with a 10-2 run, and went on to lead. The hosts didn’t concede any more points in the last three minutes. Devin Booker led the Suns with 38 points, followed by superstar Kevin Durant with 29 points.
In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers also managed to equalize 1-1 in the series. After the Cavaliers lost their first home game against the New York Knicks, this time they won at home with 107:90 (59:39). Darius Garland led Cleveland with 15 of his 32 points in a strong second quarter, giving the hosts a 20-point lead at the break. For the Knicks, German center Isaiah Hartenstein had four points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-106 (61-49) and took a 2-0 lead in their series. The Celtics ended the first quarter with a 17:3 run and were no longer behind after that. Jayson Tatum was Boston’s top scorer with 29 points
Basketball: Warriors-Forward Green suspended for next game
The Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green in the third playoff game against the Sacramento Kings. The NBA suspended Green for a game after the defending champion’s forward stepped on the chest of his opponent Domantas Sabonis in the second game with the Kings on Monday (local time).
Basketball professional Green was immediately sent off the field after this unsportsmanlike action. Midway through the fourth quarter, Sabonis went down fighting for the rebound and then grabbed Green’s right leg. He tore himself free and stepped on Sabonis, who was lying on the ground, with his foot.
The Warriors lost the game 106-114 and are under pressure in the best-of-seven series. The defending champions are 2-0 down in a playoff series for the first time since 2007. The third game will take place in San Francisco on Thursday.
#sports #compact #Grubauer #wins #playoff #opener #Seattle
Leave a Reply