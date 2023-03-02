US sports compact Grubauer wins German NHL duel with Seider
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer helped the Seattle Kraken win the fight for the playoff spots in the North American professional league NHL. The goalie came on as a substitute in the 5-4 after extra time against Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings and parried 16 of the 17 shots on his goal.
Grubauer came on after almost 23 minutes for his weak teammate Martin Jones, who had conceded three goals. On the opposing side, defender Seider contributed an assist to make it 2:3. While Seattle is third in the Pacific Division, Detroit is seventh in the Atlantic Division.
Meanwhile, Tim Stützle scored his 29th goal of the season in the Ottawa Senators’ 5-3 win over the New York Rangers. The 21-year-old made sure of the final score in the last third, and the fourth win in a row gives the Canadians hope of a play-off participation.
John-Jason Peterka, on the other hand, suffered a severe setback. The 21-year-old lost 7-1 with the Buffalo Sabers to the Boston Bruins, and Peterka provided the assist for his team’s only goal. Boston (101) broke the 100-point mark after 61 games with the win, no team in NHL history had done so faster. The previous record was held by the Montreal Canadiens, who needed 62 games in 1976/1977.
Nico Sturm lost 6-3 with the San Jose Sharks to the St. Louis Blues. The Augsburger remained without a scorer point in the fourth defeat in a row.
NBA: Doncic and Irving tower in Dallas win
Basketball superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the Dallas Mavericks to an important home win in the NBA with a joint offensive firework. The Slovenian Doncic was the best scorer of the game with 42 points in the 133:126 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Irving contributed 40 points to the success. Germany international Maxi Kleber had nine points in the second game after returning from a protracted hamstring injury.
Dallas halted the negative run of just one win from six games to maintain an all-important sixth spot in the West. For Irving, it was the best point haul in the Mavericks jersey since moving from the Brooklyn Nets in early February. “Luka was ready for the party, I was ready for the party tonight,” said Irving: “It was one of those games where we showed a special performance.”
