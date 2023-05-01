The Kraken caused the second sensation in the best ice hockey league in the world on Sunday. The Florida Panthers had beaten the Boston Bruins 4-3 after overtime in Game 7, throwing them out. The Bruins had set win and point records in the main round and were title favorites in the best ice hockey league in the world. In the best-of-seven series, the Panthers were already 1:3 behind after victories and only managed to equalize in the decisive game to make it 3:3 with less than a minute left of the game. Now the Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs.