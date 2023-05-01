Ice hockey: Top favorites Bruins and Avalanche fail in the first play-off round
With the final siren, national ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer jumped into the air and celebrated the sensational success against the NHL title holder. Also because he had saved 33 of 34 shots on his goal, the Seattle Kraken defeated Grubauer’s former team, the Colorado Avalanche, on Sunday evening (local time). They are now in the playoffs in the semifinals of the Western Conference. “I’m ready and done. What a game,” said the 31-year-old Rosenheimer on US television. The experts at the broadcaster TNT praised Grubauer’s performance enthusiastically.
Double goalscorer Oliver Bjorkstrand also acknowledged Bayern’s part in the success of the Kraken, who are participating in the playoffs for the first time in their history. “We have all the confidence in the world in him. I don’t know how this series would have gone if we hadn’t had him,” said the Dane.
The Kraken caused the second sensation in the best ice hockey league in the world on Sunday. The Florida Panthers had beaten the Boston Bruins 4-3 after overtime in Game 7, throwing them out. The Bruins had set win and point records in the main round and were title favorites in the best ice hockey league in the world. In the best-of-seven series, the Panthers were already 1:3 behind after victories and only managed to equalize in the decisive game to make it 3:3 with less than a minute left of the game. Now the Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Kraken face the Dallas Stars in the second round. “It doesn’t get any easier from here,” said Grubauer. With unbelievable saves in the first period, he made sure against his former team that Seattle could go into the break without conceding a goal and take a 2-0 lead in the second period. The defending champions came through through Mikko Rantanen and briefly celebrated Nathan MacKinnon’s supposed equalizer. The goal did not count because of a previous offside position.
“A lot of people wrote us off at the start of the season. We taught them otherwise,” said Grubauer. Game one in the series against Dallas is on the German night on Wednesday in Texas.
Basketball: Curry leads the Warriors into the second round
Basketball superstar Stephen Curry made a memorable showing as the defending champion Golden State Warriors entered the second round of the NBA playoffs. Curry (35) scored 50 points at 120:100 in the all-important game at the Sacramento Kings – and thus wrote league history: Never before had someone with so many points dominated in a seventh game of the NBA finals.
Curry took 38 throws and hit 20. “It was about being aggressive,” said the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP. “I took the 38 throws for a good reason. We recognized the gaps, so I could be extremely aggressive and it worked.” The Warriors won the series 4:3.
His teammates celebrated curry. “An incredible achievement for eternity. I will always remember that seventh game as the ‘Steph Curry Game,'” said Klay Thompson. “Watching Steph play a game where he’s so dominating – those are the moments that make me a basketball fan,” said Draymond Green.
In the quarterfinals, the superstars will duel with LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers. The first game of the series, which will again last a maximum of seven games, will take place on Tuesday at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The Lakers, with James and German national team captain Dennis Schröder, beat the Memphis Grizzlies 4-2.
