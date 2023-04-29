As the second best main round team in the West, the Grizzlies were placed significantly higher than the Lakers, who had only qualified for the play-offs via the so-called play-in. Two days after the 99-116 loss in Memphis, the Lakers showed an aggressive attitude from the start of game six. Anthony Davis in particular excelled on defense and had a strong 5 blocks as well as 14 rebounds and 16 points. The best pitcher was D’Angelo Russell with 31 points. With a 32-point lead, Lakers coach Darvin Ham put his stars on the bench and brought on the reserves with nine minutes to go.