Hockey: Grubauer and Seattle force seventh game
National ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer and the Seattle Kraken forced a seventh game in the play-off quarterfinals of the North American professional league NHL. The team around the German goalie won their home game against the Dallas Stars 6:3 and drew 3:3 in the best-of-seven series. The decision will be made on Monday (local time) in Dallas.
Canadian Jordan Eberle was the man of the day for Seattle with two goals and one assist, Grubauer impressed with 20 saves. The Kraken were already 4:1 in the lead after 25 minutes and didn’t let the guests get closer. “Now comes game seven – who knows what’s going to happen there?” Said Seattle forward Yanni Gourde.
The winner of the duel meets the Vegas Golden Knights or the Edmonton Oilers with Leon Draisaitl in the semifinals, after five games Las Vegas leads 3:2. In the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes have already reached the semifinals.
Basketball: Phoenix Suns fired after playoff exit head coach Monty Williams
The Phoenix Suns took action two days after being eliminated in the second round of the NBA playoffs and parted ways with their previous head coach Monty Williams. This was announced by the Arizona team on Saturday (local time).
“We are so grateful for all that Monty has done for the Suns and the Valley community,” the Suns said in a statement. According to TV broadcaster ESPN, the Suns leadership decided to relieve Williams of his duties immediately after the 100-125 home loss to the Denver Nuggets last Thursday. The team around superstar Kevin Durant had lost the second round series 2: 4 after victories.
During the course of the season, the Suns had strengthened themselves with a player swap with Kevin Durant and had a strong trio at their disposal with the superstar as well as Devin Booker and Chris Paul. But like last season, the Suns were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. Williams took over as head coach in Phoenix in the summer of 2019, and in 2021 he led the team to the NBA finals series.
