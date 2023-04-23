US sports compact Grubauer and Seattle suffer their second loss in the playoffs
Hockey: Grubauer loses to Colorado in Seattle’s first home playoff game
The Seattle Kraken have lost the first home playoff game in their young club history. On Saturday (local time), the team founded in 2021 around German ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer lost 4: 6 (1: 2, 2: 1, 1: 3) to the defending champion Colorado Avalanche. The Kraken are 1-2 behind in the best-of-seven series of the North American ice hockey league.
The game went into the final third tied 3-3, then Colorado scored twice in a minute and a half. Grubauer parried 28 of the 33 shots on his goal, and in the closing minutes Seattle took the 31-year-old off the ice for a sixth outfield player. But Colorado made the decision in Seattle’s empty goal.
The duel between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs was marked by several arguments, the Maple Leafs decided the game 4-3 (2-2, 0-1, 1-0) thanks to Morgan Rielly’s winner in overtime itself. The Maple Leafs lead 2-1 in their series, as did the Vegas Golden Knights with a 5-4 (2-1, 2-0, 0-3) win after overtime over the Winnipeg Jets. The New Jersey Devils also beat the New York Rangers 2-1 (0-0, 1-1, 0-0) after overtime and reduced the series to 1-2.
Basketball: Lakers lead 2-1 over Memphis in NBA playoffs
The Los Angeles Lakers won the third playoff game in the NBA against the Memphis Grizzlies thanks to a furious opening quarter with 111:101 (53:37). The home win on Saturday (local time) gave the team around German national basketball player Dennis Schröder a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series in the North American Basketball League.
The Lakers dominated the first quarter 35-9 and were leading by 29 points at the start of the second period. In the final period, Ja Morant tried to lead the Grizzlies to a comeback: the playmaker gave up 29 of his 45 points in the last quarter. Morant scored 22 points in a row, but could not bring his team closer than nine points. The 23-year-old missed the second game due to a hand injury. The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis (31 points, 17 rebounds) and LeBron James (25 points), Dennis Schröder had seven points.
The Philadelphia 76ers are the first NBA team to reach the second round of the playoffs. After a 96-88 (48-40) away win at the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers won their series 4-0. The guests had to do without league top scorer Joel Embiid, who injured his knee, and Tobias Harris stepped in for him with 25 points and twelve rebounds. Philadelphia will face the Boston Celtics or Atlanta Hawks in the second round.
The Milwaukee Bucks also had to do without their superstar, without Giannis Antetokounmpo the best team in the main round suffered a 99:121 (53:66) defeat at the Miami Heat. This puts the Bucks 2-1 behind in the series. The Phoenix Suns are about to advance to the next round: the team led by superstar Kevin Durant (31 points) beat the Los Angeles Clippers with 112:100 (48:47), so Phoenix is still missing a win to progress.
Football: US gymnastics star Biles marries NFL player Owens
US gymnastics star Simone Biles got married. The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted photos of her wedding to football player Jonathan Owens on Instagram. The couple can be seen in the registry office, among other things. “Officially Owens,” Biles wrote. She changed her name to Simone Biles Owens.
Biles (26) and Owens (27) announced their engagement in February last year and met online in March 2020.
Biles has won seven Olympic medals to date, including four gold medals in Rio de Janeiro 2016. With 25 medals (19 times gold), she is the most successful World Cup participant. Last year she was awarded the Medal of Freedom by US President Joe Biden. Owens plays for the Houston Texans in the NFL.
