The Lakers dominated the first quarter 35-9 and were leading by 29 points at the start of the second period. In the final period, Ja Morant tried to lead the Grizzlies to a comeback: the playmaker gave up 29 of his 45 points in the last quarter. Morant scored 22 points in a row, but could not bring his team closer than nine points. The 23-year-old missed the second game due to a hand injury. The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis (31 points, 17 rebounds) and LeBron James (25 points), Dennis Schröder had seven points.