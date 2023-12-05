Ice hockey: Grubauer and Seattle also lose on their “birthday”
National ice hockey goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer suffered a defeat with the Seattle Kraken on the franchise’s fifth birthday. The team from Washington state lost 2-4 to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday evening – exactly five years earlier, the NHL professional league had officially confirmed Seattle as its new location.
After being awarded the contract on December 4, 2018, the 32nd team in the league competed for the first time in the 2021/22 season and clearly missed the play-offs. In the following season, however, Seattle made it to the final round of the Stanley Cup and also survived the first round.
In the current season, the defeat against Montreal was the fifth in a row, Seattle is only fifth in the Pacific Division and is therefore quite far behind the play-off places.
Grubauer fended off 26 shots and conceded three goals, and when the Canadiens scored their fourth goal shortly before the end, the goalie was no longer on the ice in favor of another striker. After just seven minutes of the second period, Seattle was down 3-0, Grubauer had prevented anything worse from happening.
“Our goalie made a few great saves in the first half, otherwise it would have been 0-5,” said Seattle goalscorer Jared McCann. The team is currently “frustrated because we know we are better.”
Seattle is hosting the Winter Classic this season, on January 1st in the open air against the current champions Vegas Golden Knights. It is the duel between the two youngest NHL teams; Las Vegas has been there since the 2017/18 season.
Basketball: Pelicans and Pacers qualify for semifinals in the NBA tournament
The Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans have become the first teams to qualify for the semifinals of the new NBA tournament. The Pacers won 122:112 against the favored Boston Celtics on Monday evening, and in Sacramento the guests from New Orleans won 127:117 against the Kings. While there were many lead changes in the duel between the Celtics and Pacers, the Kings never gave up their advantage after taking their first lead in the second quarter.
For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum was the best scorer with 32 points, while the victorious Pacers were once again able to rely on Tyrese Haliburton, who, in addition to 26 points, also had 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Sacramento got 30 points from De’Aaron Fox, Brandon Ingram was the best scorer for the Pelicans with 30 points.
The winners will meet in Las Vegas on Thursday, and the final on Saturday will also take place in the gambling metropolis. In addition to a trophy, the basketball professionals are also up for prize money of 500,000 US dollars (around 461,000 euros) per head in the competition, which is being held for the first time. With the tournament, the NBA wants to give greater importance to the early phase of the season.
Football: Jaguars lose and worry about quarterback Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars from the NFL football league may have to do without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a while after a loss in the Monday Night Game. The team from Florida State lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 31:34 after overtime, and Lawrence, number 1 pick in the 2021 draft, suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.
Jaguars defender Walker Little climbed onto the quarterback’s ankle in the hustle and bustle. The 24-year-old tried unsuccessfully to get up, hit the grass and threw his helmet away. A short time later, Lawrence left the field supported by medical staff. There was no diagnosis shortly after the game.
Before the injury, Lawrence had impressed, throwing two touchdown passes and once carrying the ball into the end zone himself. Replacement playmaker CJ Beathard took over and led Jacksonville into overtime.
Earlier in the game, the team had already lost receiver Christian Kirk, who suffered a groin injury. Despite the loss, the Jaguars (8:4 wins) are still top of the AFC South. The Bengals (6:6), bottom of the AFC North, have some hope for the play-offs again.
