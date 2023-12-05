The Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans have become the first teams to qualify for the semifinals of the new NBA tournament. The Pacers won 122:112 against the favored Boston Celtics on Monday evening, and in Sacramento the guests from New Orleans won 127:117 against the Kings. While there were many lead changes in the duel between the Celtics and Pacers, the Kings never gave up their advantage after taking their first lead in the second quarter.