NHL young star Tim Stützle leads Senators to victory
The German ice hockey youngster Tim Stützle contributed two assists to the Ottawa Senators’ fourth win of the season in the NHL and is hot on Leon Draisaitl’s heels in the scoring list. In the Senators’ 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Stützle made it 2-0 and 4-1, with Brady Tkachuk completing each.
After eight games this season, the 21-year-old Stützle already has ten scorer points (two goals, eight assists). Germany’s top star Draisaitl has one more scorer point to his name after seven appearances for the poorly started Edmonton Oilers.
Vice world champion Moritz Seider, on the other hand, suffered his third defeat in a row with the Detroit Red Wings with a 4-1 defeat at the Boston Bruins after a good start.
The Oilers can now hope for the return of Connor McDavid before the “Battle of Alberta” against the Calgary Flames (00:00 CET/Sky). Draisaitl’s congenial partner, who suffered an unspecified upper body injury last week, trained with the team on Saturday in preparation for the so-called Heritage Classic, which will be played in front of 60,000 fans in the open air at the Commonwealth Stadium.
“I’m making great progress. I felt really good in practice today, there are a lot of good signs,” said four-time league MVP McDavid.
MLB: Arizona equalizes in the World Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks tied the score in the MLB World Series. The 2001 baseball champion won clearly 9-1 on Saturday (local time) in the second of seven possible final games against the Texas Rangers. A day earlier, the Rangers had narrowly won 6:5 at the start. The third match in the best-of-seven series will take place on Monday (local time) at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
While the Texas Rangers have never won the championship, the Arizona Diamondbacks last won the coveted World Series in 2001. Both teams surprisingly qualified for the finals with a wild card.
World champion Schröder suffers second NBA bankruptcy in a row
Despite a double-double, basketball world champion Dennis Schröder was unable to prevent his Toronto Raptors from suffering their second defeat in a row. The national team captain had 15 points and ten assists against the Philadelphia 76ers. Against the superiority of the guests around last year’s extremely strong NBA MVP Joel Embiid (34 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) and Tyrese Maxey (34 points), the Canadians had 107 :114 but not enough to counter it.
Isiah Hartenstein also has two defeats with the New York Knicks after three games this season in the North American professional league. The German supplementary player had four points, three rebounds and one assist in the 87:96 win at the New Orleans Pelicans. Schröder’s world champion colleague Daniel Theis, however, was once again just a spectator at his Indiana Pacers’ 125:113 win at the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Zach Lavine from the Chicago Bulls scored a career high with 51 points, but in the end, from the Bulls’ perspective, it was still a 102:118 win over the Detroit Pistons.
NBA: Wagner brothers shine in Magic victory
The basketball world champions Franz and Moritz Wagner led the Orlando Magic to their second victory in the second NBA game. In the 102:97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Franz Wagner became his team’s top scorer with 23 points, while his older brother Moritz contributed 17 points and nine rebounds.
His first defeat with the Toronto Raptors was suffered by national team captain Dennis Schröder, who had ten points and ten assists in the 103:104 after overtime against the Chicago Bulls.
Luka Doncic once again achieved the outstanding individual performance of the matchday. The top star of the Dallas Mavericks put up 49 points, ten rebounds and seven assists in the Mavs’ 125:120 win against the Brooklyn Nets. National player Maximilian Kleber collected five rebounds, but was unable to make a basket.
The French prodigy Victor Wembanyama celebrated a much-noticed debut victory. The 19-year-old top pick really turned up the heat especially in the decisive phase against the Houston Rockets and had a total of 21 points and twelve rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ 126:122 overtime win – his first double-double in the strongest basketball league of the world. “It’s just a win, but it’s a day I’ll remember,” said Wembanyama, who initially saved his team in extra time and then added: “I’m proud of what we did tonight .”
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was impressed by the youngster’s performance in his second NBA game: “He’s obviously a fighter. He is determined and will do anything to win. But that’s how they all are.”
Defending champion Denver Nuggets, led by superstar Nikola Jokic (22 points, twelve rebounds), won their second win in the second game with a 108:104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Isiah Hartenstein contributed eight points, two rebounds and one assist to the New York Knicks’ first win of the season (126:120 at the Atlanta Hawks).
